White Carbon Motors GT5 Electric Scooter Launch Price 1.15 L – Range Up To 150 Kms

White Carbon GT5 and O3 offer top speeds of 50 km/h and 25 km/h respectively

White Carbon Motors Limited, founded in January 2020 has its headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Led by Founder Mr. Pratik Singh Sankhla and his team, the company has two electric vehicles in their lineup named GT5 and the O3.

While the O3, registered under GEDA and comes in with a Government subsidy, is designed for students and a younger segment of buyers, the GT5 is the flagship model which competes with other electric scooter brands such as Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere etc.

Along with the manufacture of these two e-scooters, the company is also involved in the manufacture of spares and accessories that include brakes, gear boxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes and other parts.

Specs, Range and Price – GT5

The GT5 is priced at Rs.1,15,000 and is the company’s flagship model. It comes in with a digital speedometer and odometer, LED projector headlamp and LED tail lamp and turn indicators long with follow me low battery indicator and it rides on alloy wheels fitted with 120/70 R12 Tubeless at the front and rear. It also receives a comfortable seat with riding back support, USB charging and side stand indicator.

The GT5 stands 1,850mm in length, 675mm in width and 1,140mm in height with a wheelbase of 1,370mm. Loading capacity is at 245 kgs while overall weight is at 170 kgs.

GT5 is powered by a BLDC engine with a 3 kW Bosch motor. This offers a range of 100-150 km per charge, a top speed of 50 km/h and max torque of 58 Nm. The lithium-ion battery is charged in a matter of 3-4 hours offering acceleration from 0 to 45 km/h in 7- seconds. The GT5 gets an aluminum swing arm, disc brakes at the front and rear and suspension via telescopic and dual coil suspension at the front and rear respectively.

Specs, Range and Price – O3

The Carbon White O3 e-scooter is priced at Rs.55,900. It also receives a digital speedometer and odometer, LED headlight and LED tail lamps with LED turn indicators and rides on alloy wheels. It also receives USB charging feature, anti-theft alarm and customizable riding back support.

Dimensions are at 1,740mm length, 700mm width and 1,040mm height. Overall weight is at 43 kgs without the battery and loading capacity stands at 120 kgs. Braking and suspension are via disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear and telescopic suspension and dual coil suspension at the front and rear respectively.

The O3 is powered by a BLDC electric motor with 1.15 kWh lithium ion battery pack. It offers a range of 70 km per charge and a top speed of 25 km/h.

Distribution Channel

White Carbon Motors is currently working on enhancing their distribution channels to focus on sales Pan India. The company is also working on a mid-range vehicle and to set up their own charging infrastructure.