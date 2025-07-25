HomeCar NewsWhy Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo is India’s Most Practical CNG SUV

Why Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo is India’s Most Practical CNG SUV

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
Hyundai Exter CNG
Hyundai Exter CNG

What defines the perfect CNG car today? If your answer is “just mileage,” it’s time to rethink. While fuel efficiency remains important, customer expectations have evolved. Buyers now seek a complete package that balances performance, practicality, safety, and convenience — not just low running costs.

Hyundai Motor India has been quick to recognize this shift. Their Hy-CNG Duo variants reflect this vision, offering a well-rounded CNG solution with enhanced usability. The key term here is Duo — referring to Hyundai’s twin-cylinder CNG setup that brings added convenience over traditional single-cylinder layouts.

The Hyundai Exter, equipped with this Hy-CNG Duo tech, stands out as the most thoughtfully designed CNG SUV in the B-segment space. Here’s why it sets a new benchmark.

Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo

If we take a closer look at the B-SUV segment, it’s clear that several contenders offer CNG powertrains. However, the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo sets itself apart by delivering the most complete CNG package in this space. It pairs a refined and capable powertrain with Hyundai’s intelligent twin-cylinder CNG storage solution, offering buyers enhanced practicality without compromising on boot space or usability.

Hyundai Exter CNG
Hyundai Exter CNG

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Exter Hy-CNG Duo shines with an impressive 27.1 km per kg of CNG. This stellar mileage makes it a strong alternative to diesel-powered vehicles, significantly reducing running costs and offering long-term savings—perfect for cost-conscious urban commuters and long-distance drivers alike.

Best CNG Package

What sets the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo apart as the best CNG package in India’s B-SUV segment is Hyundai’s thoughtful and well-engineered approach to CNG mobility. In this segment, there are currently two rival OEMs offering factory-fitted CNG options—one combines a dual-cylinder CNG kit with a 3-cylinder engine, while the other provides only a single-cylinder CNG setup.

Hyundai takes a smarter route. The Exter Hy-CNG Duo is the only B-SUV in the country to pair a refined 4-cylinder 1.2L Kappa engine with a space-efficient dual-cylinder CNG system. This engine is known for its smooth and vibration-free performance, and when combined with Hyundai’s twin-cylinder storage solution, it ensures minimal compromise on boot space—making it a more practical and premium CNG choice for Indian buyers.

Hyundai Exter CNG
Hyundai Exter CNG

The combination of Hyundai’s smooth and refined 4-cylinder 1.2L Kappa engine with a practical dual-cylinder CNG setup makes the Exter Hy-CNG Duo the most well-rounded CNG offering in the B-SUV segment. This setup not only delivers a superior driving experience but also retains usable boot space—an area where many rivals fall short. Add to that Hyundai’s strong reputation for reliability, low maintenance costs, and hassle-free ownership, and the Exter Hy-CNG Duo becomes a smart, peace-of-mind purchase for today’s value-conscious SUV buyer.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.