Why Hyundai i20 N Line Is THE Everyday Hot Hatch You Need

Fancy a cool car, but you’re on a budget? Among the sea of mundane, regular, everyday and normal cars, there’s one car that stands out from the crowd and doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. That car is Hyundai i20 N Line, which we consider, is “Hot Hatch Perfection”. Let’s take a look at why we said what we just said.

Hyundai i20 N Line

i20 N Line is the only hot hatchback left on sale in India. That’s because the i20 N Line stayed true to its promises as it offered genuine hot hatch characteristics, while rivals simply faded away from existence. i20 N Line offers a perfect blend of everyday practicality, safety, equipment and the added sportiness which makes it a perfect proposition for buyers looking to stand out from the mundane.

Hyundai i20 N Line packs the right amount of masala to look like a hot hatch. On the outside, we get a much sportier front bumper with larger air dams, large and aggressive grille, dual-tone Black roof option, dedicated N Line alloy wheels, de-chroming treatment and a sportier rear bumper. Sporty Red accents are seen on the front bumper lip, side skirts and brake callipers. Only the N Line version gets front fog lights, adding to its functionality.

On the inside, i20 N Line gets an all-Black theme with Black seat upholstery. This is perfectly contrasted by Red highlights seen with climate control toggles, AC vent stitching on steering wheel, gear lever and seat upholstery along with Red piping on upholstery. There’s also an N badging on seat upholstery, sporty pedals and Red ambient lighting that acts as a constant reminder that you’re driving something special.

Sportscar Elements

While most special versions are just all show and no go, Hyundai i20 N Line packs real mechanical upgrades to justify its hot hatch tag. Starting with performance, only the i20 N Line version packs the popular 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine with 120 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a slick shifting 6-speed and offering a true sense of acceleration is the 7-speed DCT.

More performance necessitates stronger brakes and i20 N Line doesn’t disappoint as it gets all-four disc brakes as standard. Sporty vehicles should also announce your arrival, which the throaty and sound-amplified twin-tip exhaust setup will take care of. i20 N Line has sporty drive dynamics too, thanks to the dedicated steering wheel with better feedback and stiffened suspension setup for composure on corners.

Hot Hatch Perfection

It is the perfection of parameters that makes Hyundai i20 N Line the perfect mainstream hot hatch in the country. It is stiff, but not spine shattering. It is throaty, but not shouty. Is fun to drive, without throwing practicality out of the window. It is tech-loaded, but doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket. It blends in, while standing out.

Being the only hot hatch in the country, has its work cut out for Hyundai i20 N Line. Even though it doesn’t have axiomatic rivals, it punches way above its weight with its balance of performance and practicality, at an affordable starting price of just Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh). If this doesn’t hit the trifecta for you (looks, performance, price), I don’t know what will.