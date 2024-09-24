Why the Honda Amaze is the Smart Choice for City Driving

Branded Content

A reliable and efficient car can make all the difference in India’s crowded and chaotic city roads. For urban commuters looking for a practical sedan that effortlessly navigates tight spaces and narrow lanes, the Honda Amaze is a compelling option. With its compact dimensions, peppy engine, host of convenience features and impressive fuel economy, the Amaze checks all the right boxes for hassle-free city driving.

Sized just right for Cities

The Honda Amaze measures 3995mm in length, 1695mm in width, and 1498 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2470mm. These compact dimensions make the Amaze easy to manoeuvre on congested streets and squeeze into tight parking spots, a significant advantage in urban areas where space is always premium.

Despite its petite footprint, the interior space is surprisingly generous, thanks to Honda’s clever packaging. There is ample room for five adults to sit comfortably, even over long journeys. The well-shaped seats provide good thigh and back support, while the rear bench has sufficient knee room and headroom even for tall occupants.

Smooth Power and Effortless Handling

The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers a peak power output of 89 bhp and torque of 110Nm. This refined motor packs enough punch for effortless overtaking and merging manoeuvres, allowing you to zip through gaps in dense traffic. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox for that engaging driving experience or a fuel-efficient CVT automatic transmission for a more relaxed drive.

The ride and handling are tuned to suit urban road conditions. The suspension smoothly irons out bumps and potholes, the steering weighs up well at high speeds, and there is minimal body roll around corners. This makes the Amaze feel sure-footed and in control at all times. The light clutch and steering further reduce driving fatigue, making those long and tedious city commutes less of a chore.

Fuel Efficiency that Saves You More

While performance and dynamics are essential, fuel efficiency is at the top of the priority list for most city commuters in India. The Amaze redeems itself by delivering best-in-class mileage figures of 18.6km/l (manual) and 18.3km/l (CVT automatic) as per ARAI tests. This kind of frugality translates into fewer trips to the fuel station and smaller monthly bills—something every urban driver would welcome. For those looking to explore such efficient cars more, the Acko Drive offers detailed reviews and expert insights to help buyers make informed decisions.

The engines also employ advanced tech like electronic fuel and intelligent variable valve timing to optimise efficiency. As a result, you get the right balance of power and economy, regardless of the driving conditions. Add a large 35-litre fuel tank, and you can comfortably cover over 600km in a full tank before refuelling.

Loaded with Creature Comforts

Spending hours stuck in urban traffic is tedious, but the Honda Amaze has various features to make daily commuting less painful. Automatic climate control allows you to set the cabin temperature to your comfort. Cruise control maintains a steady speed on wide-open roads, reducing right-foot fatigue. Paddle shifters let you manually change gears on the automatic variant for added driver involvement.

Steering-mounted audio controls, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and keyless entry also add convenience. Additional niceties like phone charging sockets, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, push-button start/stop, auto headlamps, and a multi-info display further elevate the cabin experience.

Safety without Compromise

While focusing on comfort and features, Honda has not overlooked safety in the Amaze. Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and front seat belt reminders all come as standard. Higher variants go a step further by adding extras like a rear defogger and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines that promote stress-free reversing and parking.

Affordable Ownership

The Honda Amaze starts from just Rs. 8.12 lakhs for the base petrol variant, while the top-spec CVT model will set you back by ?11.17 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). Factors such as high fuel efficiency, reliability, and fuss-free maintenance associated with the Honda brand and the overall cost of ownership are highly competitive. Moreover, the Amaze enjoys substantial resale value in the pre-owned car market, which sweetens the deal for prospective buyers.

The Bottom Line

The Honda Amaze presents a compelling case for city dwellers seeking an efficient and feature-rich sub-4m sedan that effortlessly conquers urban commutes while pampering occupants with comforts and connectivity. It blends compact dimensions with spacious interiors, packs in a frugal petrol motor and comes generously equipped to take on the rigours of daily drives. Top it off with Honda’s bulletproof reliability, and the Amaze shapes up as a practical yet appealing family car designed around the needs of metropolitan motorists.