WLTP Certification Starts In India Ahead Of 2027 Mandate – Lexus LM 1st Vehicle

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has beaten other car manufacturers operating in India as the company voluntarily pursued the upcoming WLTP certification. The first vehicle to get WLTP certification in India is a Lexus LM luxury minivan. This way India will be in line with international testing procedures with WLTP certifications.

WLTP Certification Starts In India

Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Test Procedure (WLTP) is a globally accepted and standardized vehicular testing procedure. It aims to measure vehicular fuel efficiency, energy consumption and exhaust emissions. WLTP testing procedures have been used in global markets like Europe, South Korea and Japan.

Under the new AIS 175 automotive standard, Indian automotive industry is set to adopt WLTP testing procedures in line with global standards. Currently, India uses MIDC testing procedures (Modified Indian Driving Cycle) and is set to mandate WLTP certifications for automobiles from 1st April 2027.

MIDC testing procedures have been criticised by the Industry experts as it did not mimic real world conditions. In comparison, WLTP testing procedures use a more dynamic test, close to real world conditions as it incorporates variables like aerodynamics, optional equipment and vehicle weight.

Deadline is set to April 1st, 2027, by the governing bodies and automakers operating in India are expected to start WLTP certification and compliance procedures. This move comes under the AIS 175 automotive standard and WLTP procedures will be mandated on all M1 and M2 category vehicles, including PVs and CVs (buses and vans) weighing under 5,000 kg.

Lexus LM 1st Vehicle To Get WLTP Certification

While the deadline is almost a year in the future, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has taken up the initiative and has voluntarily pursued this upcoming testing procedure. The first vehicle to get WLTP certification in India is Lexus LM 350h and its variants. Director of ARAI, Dr Reji Mathai, presented the certification to Abhay Kulkarni, General Manager at TKM.

Currently, Lexus LM 350h is priced between Rs 2.2 Cr and Rs 2.75 Cr (Ex-sh) and is positioned as a flagship luxury MPV for the discerning buyers. It promises a serene and lounge-like interior experience for elites with all the features and creature comforts along with acres of space on the inside.