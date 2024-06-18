World’s Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla, Corolla, F150, Creta, Swift, Polo, Seltos, Civic

Asian brands such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, BYD and Kia have multiple models in the list of world’s top 50 best selling cars
World’s top 50 best selling cars list for 2023 has revealed some valuable insights. For the first time, an electric car has emerged as the top selling car in the world. Cars with a global presence have higher sales, as compared to cars that are sold in relatively fewer geographies.
World’s Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla Model Y tops the list
With sales of 1.223 million units, Tesla Model Y has emerged as the top selling car in the world in 2023. Launched in 2020, Tesla Model Y has taken just around 3 years to reach the top spot. Three trims are on offer, the Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD and the Performance trim. The Long Range RWD has the highest range at 320 miles (514 km). 0 to 100 km/H is achievable in around 6.5 seconds. With a fast charger, around 257 km can be loaded in 15 minutes.
|No
|Car Name
|Sales 2023
|1
|Tesla Model Y
|12,23,000
|2
|Toyota RAV4
|10,75,000
|3
|Honda CR-V
|8,46,000
|4
|Toyota Corolla Sedan
|8,03,000
|5
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|7,16,000
|6
|Toyota Camry
|6,51,000
|7
|Ford F-150
|6,24,000
|8
|Toyota Hilux
|6,05,000
|9
|Nissan Sentra
|5,34,000
|10
|Tesla Model 3
|5,09,000
|11
|Honda Civic Sedan
|4,79,000
|12
|BYD Qin
|4,74,000
|13
|Nissan X-Trail
|4,62,000
|14
|Honda Accord
|4,51,000
|15
|Hyundai Tucson EWB
|4,23,000
|16
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|4,12,000
|17
|Hyundai Elantra
|3,99,000
|18
|RAM 1500
|3,74,000
|19
|BYD Song Plus
|3,70,000
|20
|Volkswagen Polo HB
|3,64,000
|21
|Volkswagen Jetta
|3,62,000
|22
|Mazda CX-5
|3,57,000
|23
|BYD Yuan Plus
|3,56,000
|24
|Suzuki Swift
|3,54,000
|25
|Honda HR-V
|3,36,000
|26
|Toyota Highlander
|3,34,000
|27
|Ford Ranger
|3,33,000
|28
|Kia Seltos
|3,32,000
|29
|Ford Escape
|3,31,000
|30
|Nissan Qashqai
|3,15,000
|31
|Kia Sportage EWB
|3,14,000
|32
|Volkswagen Lavida
|3,10,000
|33
|Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
|3,09,000
|34
|BYD Dolphin
|3,09,000
|35
|Volkswagen T-Roc
|3,08,000
|36
|Dacia/Renault Sandero
|3,07,000
|37
|Toyota Yaris Cross
|3,05,000
|38
|Peugeot 208
|2,99,000
|39
|Renault Clio
|2,94,000
|40
|Hyundai Creta
|2,93,000
|41
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|2,89,000
|42
|Toyota Yaris Sedan
|2,85,000
|43
|Isuzu D-Max
|2,81,000
|44
|Haval H6
|2,80,000
|45
|BMW X3
|2,79,000
|46
|Audi Q5
|2,66,000
|47
|Toyota Yaris
|2,66,000
|48
|Hyundai Kona
|2,64,000
|49
|Saipa Tiba
|2,62,000
|50
|Toyota Tacoma
|2,59,000
Tesla’s second bestseller is Model 3, placed at 10th spot in the list. It has registered sales of 509,000 units in 2023. Tesla Model 3 is the second best selling electric car in the list. Two trims are on offer – Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range AWD. The latter has a range of 341 miles (549 km). 0 to 100 km/H is achievable in 4.2 seconds.
Asian models dominate top 25 list
Toyota has five cars in the top 10 list of best selling cars in the world in 2023. Toyota RAV4 is placed at second spot, with sales of 1.075 million units. At number four is Toyota Corolla Sedan, with sales of 803,000 units. Toyota Corolla Cross is fifth, with sales of 716,000 units. Next is Toyota Camry, with sales of 651,000 units. Toyota Hilux is at 8th spot, with sales of 605,000 units. Hilux is a popular option in India, but contribution to global sales is a small percentage.
Honda has one model, the CR-V, in the top ten list. It has registered sales of 846,000 units. Honda has three other cars in the top 25. Honda Civic Sedan is at 11th place (479,000 units), followed by Honda Accord at 14th place (451,000 units) and Honda HR-V (336,000 units).
Nissan Sentra is at 9th spot, with sales of 534,000 units. At 13th spot is Nissan X-Trail, with sales of 462,000 units. BYD reveals its growing influence, with three of its cars in top 25. At 12th spot is BYD Qin, with sales of 474,000 units. BYD Song Plus and BYD Yuan Plus are at 19th and 23rd spots, with sales of 370,000 units and 356,000 units, respectively. Hyundai has two cars in the top 25. At 15th spot is Hyundai Tucson EWB, with sales of 423,000 units. Hyundai Elantra is placed at 17th spot, with sales of 399,000 units.
Ford F-150 in top ten
With strong demand in America and Canada, Ford F-150 comes in at 7th spot. It has sales of 624,000 units. Sales could have been higher if Ford F-150 was made available in other major global markets. Some of the key rivals include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and RAM 1500. These are placed at 16th and 18th spots, with sales of 412,000 units and 374,000 units, respectively.
Only two European models in top 25 list
Volkswagen Polo HB is placed at 20th spot, with sales of 364,000 units. Next is Volkswagen Jetta at 21st spot, with sales of 362,000 units. Cleary, European brands are lagging in terms of creating large sales volumes.
India’s Contribution
Even though homegrown brands like Maruti, Mahindra and Tata are registering strong sales in the domestic market, it is not enough to enter the world’s bestselling cars list. That does not mean Indian car sales have not contributed. There is the Suzuki Swift, which has significant contributions from the Indian market. In May, Maruti Swift was the top selling car in India, with sales of 19,393 units. Other major contributors from India include Kia Seltos at 28th spot and Hyundai Creta at 40th spot.