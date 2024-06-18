World’s Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla, Corolla, F150, Creta, Swift, Polo, Seltos, Civic

Asian brands such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, BYD and Kia have multiple models in the list of world’s top 50 best selling cars

World’s top 50 best selling cars list for 2023 has revealed some valuable insights. For the first time, an electric car has emerged as the top selling car in the world. Cars with a global presence have higher sales, as compared to cars that are sold in relatively fewer geographies.

World’s Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla Model Y tops the list

With sales of 1.223 million units, Tesla Model Y has emerged as the top selling car in the world in 2023. Launched in 2020, Tesla Model Y has taken just around 3 years to reach the top spot. Three trims are on offer, the Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD and the Performance trim. The Long Range RWD has the highest range at 320 miles (514 km). 0 to 100 km/H is achievable in around 6.5 seconds. With a fast charger, around 257 km can be loaded in 15 minutes.

No Car Name Sales 2023 1 Tesla Model Y 12,23,000 2 Toyota RAV4 10,75,000 3 Honda CR-V 8,46,000 4 Toyota Corolla Sedan 8,03,000 5 Toyota Corolla Cross 7,16,000 6 Toyota Camry 6,51,000 7 Ford F-150 6,24,000 8 Toyota Hilux 6,05,000 9 Nissan Sentra 5,34,000 10 Tesla Model 3 5,09,000 11 Honda Civic Sedan 4,79,000 12 BYD Qin 4,74,000 13 Nissan X-Trail 4,62,000 14 Honda Accord 4,51,000 15 Hyundai Tucson EWB 4,23,000 16 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4,12,000 17 Hyundai Elantra 3,99,000 18 RAM 1500 3,74,000 19 BYD Song Plus 3,70,000 20 Volkswagen Polo HB 3,64,000 21 Volkswagen Jetta 3,62,000 22 Mazda CX-5 3,57,000 23 BYD Yuan Plus 3,56,000 24 Suzuki Swift 3,54,000 25 Honda HR-V 3,36,000 26 Toyota Highlander 3,34,000 27 Ford Ranger 3,33,000 28 Kia Seltos 3,32,000 29 Ford Escape 3,31,000 30 Nissan Qashqai 3,15,000 31 Kia Sportage EWB 3,14,000 32 Volkswagen Lavida 3,10,000 33 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 3,09,000 34 BYD Dolphin 3,09,000 35 Volkswagen T-Roc 3,08,000 36 Dacia/Renault Sandero 3,07,000 37 Toyota Yaris Cross 3,05,000 38 Peugeot 208 2,99,000 39 Renault Clio 2,94,000 40 Hyundai Creta 2,93,000 41 Volkswagen T-Cross 2,89,000 42 Toyota Yaris Sedan 2,85,000 43 Isuzu D-Max 2,81,000 44 Haval H6 2,80,000 45 BMW X3 2,79,000 46 Audi Q5 2,66,000 47 Toyota Yaris 2,66,000 48 Hyundai Kona 2,64,000 49 Saipa Tiba 2,62,000 50 Toyota Tacoma 2,59,000

Tesla’s second bestseller is Model 3, placed at 10th spot in the list. It has registered sales of 509,000 units in 2023. Tesla Model 3 is the second best selling electric car in the list. Two trims are on offer – Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range AWD. The latter has a range of 341 miles (549 km). 0 to 100 km/H is achievable in 4.2 seconds.

Asian models dominate top 25 list

Toyota has five cars in the top 10 list of best selling cars in the world in 2023. Toyota RAV4 is placed at second spot, with sales of 1.075 million units. At number four is Toyota Corolla Sedan, with sales of 803,000 units. Toyota Corolla Cross is fifth, with sales of 716,000 units. Next is Toyota Camry, with sales of 651,000 units. Toyota Hilux is at 8th spot, with sales of 605,000 units. Hilux is a popular option in India, but contribution to global sales is a small percentage.

Honda has one model, the CR-V, in the top ten list. It has registered sales of 846,000 units. Honda has three other cars in the top 25. Honda Civic Sedan is at 11th place (479,000 units), followed by Honda Accord at 14th place (451,000 units) and Honda HR-V (336,000 units).

Nissan Sentra is at 9th spot, with sales of 534,000 units. At 13th spot is Nissan X-Trail, with sales of 462,000 units. BYD reveals its growing influence, with three of its cars in top 25. At 12th spot is BYD Qin, with sales of 474,000 units. BYD Song Plus and BYD Yuan Plus are at 19th and 23rd spots, with sales of 370,000 units and 356,000 units, respectively. Hyundai has two cars in the top 25. At 15th spot is Hyundai Tucson EWB, with sales of 423,000 units. Hyundai Elantra is placed at 17th spot, with sales of 399,000 units.

Ford F-150 in top ten

With strong demand in America and Canada, Ford F-150 comes in at 7th spot. It has sales of 624,000 units. Sales could have been higher if Ford F-150 was made available in other major global markets. Some of the key rivals include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and RAM 1500. These are placed at 16th and 18th spots, with sales of 412,000 units and 374,000 units, respectively.

Only two European models in top 25 list

Volkswagen Polo HB is placed at 20th spot, with sales of 364,000 units. Next is Volkswagen Jetta at 21st spot, with sales of 362,000 units. Cleary, European brands are lagging in terms of creating large sales volumes.

India’s Contribution

Even though homegrown brands like Maruti, Mahindra and Tata are registering strong sales in the domestic market, it is not enough to enter the world’s bestselling cars list. That does not mean Indian car sales have not contributed. There is the Suzuki Swift, which has significant contributions from the Indian market. In May, Maruti Swift was the top selling car in India, with sales of 19,393 units. Other major contributors from India include Kia Seltos at 28th spot and Hyundai Creta at 40th spot.