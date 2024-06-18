HomeCar NewsWorld's Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla, Corolla, F150, Creta, Swift, Polo,...

World’s Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla, Corolla, F150, Creta, Swift, Polo, Seltos, Civic

Satya Singh
New Hyundai Creta N Line
Asian brands such as Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai, BYD and Kia have multiple models in the list of world’s top 50 best selling cars

World’s top 50 best selling cars list for 2023 has revealed some valuable insights. For the first time, an electric car has emerged as the top selling car in the world. Cars with a global presence have higher sales, as compared to cars that are sold in relatively fewer geographies.

World’s Top 50 Selling Cars – Tesla Model Y tops the list

With sales of 1.223 million units, Tesla Model Y has emerged as the top selling car in the world in 2023. Launched in 2020, Tesla Model Y has taken just around 3 years to reach the top spot. Three trims are on offer, the Long Range RWD, Long Range AWD and the Performance trim. The Long Range RWD has the highest range at 320 miles (514 km). 0 to 100 km/H is achievable in around 6.5 seconds. With a fast charger, around 257 km can be loaded in 15 minutes.

NoCar NameSales 2023
1Tesla Model Y12,23,000
2Toyota RAV410,75,000
3Honda CR-V8,46,000
4Toyota Corolla Sedan8,03,000
5Toyota Corolla Cross7,16,000
6Toyota Camry6,51,000
7Ford F-1506,24,000
8Toyota Hilux6,05,000
9Nissan Sentra5,34,000
10Tesla Model 35,09,000
11Honda Civic Sedan4,79,000
12BYD Qin4,74,000
13Nissan X-Trail4,62,000
14Honda Accord4,51,000
15Hyundai Tucson EWB4,23,000
16Chevrolet Silverado 15004,12,000
17Hyundai Elantra3,99,000
18RAM 15003,74,000
19BYD Song Plus3,70,000
20Volkswagen Polo HB3,64,000
21Volkswagen Jetta3,62,000
22Mazda CX-53,57,000
23BYD Yuan Plus3,56,000
24Suzuki Swift3,54,000
25Honda HR-V3,36,000
26Toyota Highlander3,34,000
27Ford Ranger3,33,000
28Kia Seltos3,32,000
29Ford Escape3,31,000
30Nissan Qashqai3,15,000
31Kia Sportage EWB3,14,000
32Volkswagen Lavida3,10,000
33Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace3,09,000
34BYD Dolphin3,09,000
35Volkswagen T-Roc3,08,000
36Dacia/Renault Sandero3,07,000
37Toyota Yaris Cross3,05,000
38Peugeot 2082,99,000
39Renault Clio2,94,000
40Hyundai Creta2,93,000
41Volkswagen T-Cross2,89,000
42Toyota Yaris Sedan2,85,000
43Isuzu D-Max2,81,000
44Haval H62,80,000
45BMW X32,79,000
46Audi Q52,66,000
47Toyota Yaris2,66,000
48Hyundai Kona2,64,000
49Saipa Tiba2,62,000
50Toyota Tacoma2,59,000

Tesla’s second bestseller is Model 3, placed at 10th spot in the list. It has registered sales of 509,000 units in 2023. Tesla Model 3 is the second best selling electric car in the list. Two trims are on offer – Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range AWD. The latter has a range of 341 miles (549 km). 0 to 100 km/H is achievable in 4.2 seconds.

Asian models dominate top 25 list

Toyota has five cars in the top 10 list of best selling cars in the world in 2023. Toyota RAV4 is placed at second spot, with sales of 1.075 million units. At number four is Toyota Corolla Sedan, with sales of 803,000 units. Toyota Corolla Cross is fifth, with sales of 716,000 units. Next is Toyota Camry, with sales of 651,000 units. Toyota Hilux is at 8th spot, with sales of 605,000 units. Hilux is a popular option in India, but contribution to global sales is a small percentage.

Top 50 Cars in the World - 2023
Honda has one model, the CR-V, in the top ten list. It has registered sales of 846,000 units. Honda has three other cars in the top 25. Honda Civic Sedan is at 11th place (479,000 units), followed by Honda Accord at 14th place (451,000 units) and Honda HR-V (336,000 units).

Nissan Sentra is at 9th spot, with sales of 534,000 units. At 13th spot is Nissan X-Trail, with sales of 462,000 units. BYD reveals its growing influence, with three of its cars in top 25. At 12th spot is BYD Qin, with sales of 474,000 units. BYD Song Plus and BYD Yuan Plus are at 19th and 23rd spots, with sales of 370,000 units and 356,000 units, respectively. Hyundai has two cars in the top 25. At 15th spot is Hyundai Tucson EWB, with sales of 423,000 units. Hyundai Elantra is placed at 17th spot, with sales of 399,000 units.

Ford F-150 in top ten

With strong demand in America and Canada, Ford F-150 comes in at 7th spot. It has sales of 624,000 units. Sales could have been higher if Ford F-150 was made available in other major global markets. Some of the key rivals include the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and RAM 1500. These are placed at 16th and 18th spots, with sales of 412,000 units and 374,000 units, respectively.

Only two European models in top 25 list

Volkswagen Polo HB is placed at 20th spot, with sales of 364,000 units. Next is Volkswagen Jetta at 21st spot, with sales of 362,000 units. Cleary, European brands are lagging in terms of creating large sales volumes.

India’s Contribution

Even though homegrown brands like Maruti, Mahindra and Tata are registering strong sales in the domestic market, it is not enough to enter the world’s bestselling cars list. That does not mean Indian car sales have not contributed. There is the Suzuki Swift, which has significant contributions from the Indian market. In May, Maruti Swift was the top selling car in India, with sales of 19,393 units. Other major contributors from India include Kia Seltos at 28th spot and Hyundai Creta at 40th spot.

