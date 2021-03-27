Wuling Almaz RS (MG Hector) Gets ADAS Features In Indonesia

The Almaz RS for Indonesia offers adaptive cruise control, bend cruise control, lane keeping assist, and so on

Wuling Almaz, the Indonesian sibling of the MG Hector, has just received a new top-of-the-line variant called the RS. In addition to a few cosmetic upgrades, the Wuling Almaz RS (RS stands for Rising Star) also incorporates ADAS features. Official launch is slated for 29th March 2021.

Wuling Almaz RS for Indonesia

The new Almaz RS variant is equipped with WISE (Wuling Interconnected Smart Eco-system), the company’s lingo for ADAS and connectivity features. The SUV’s ADAS is enabled by a radar module embedded in the front bumper and a camera behind the windshield. The driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, bend cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, intelligent cruise assistance and traffic jam assistance.

Connectivity features include voice command, remote vehicle control using smartphone app, Bluetooth key, vehicle positioning, geo-fencing, and so on. The Almaz RS also features wireless charging, an upgraded tablet-sized touchscreen infotainment system and additional buttons on the steering wheel to operate various new features.

That is not all, the new top-end variant of the SUV also sports start/stop button, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, traction control, auto vehicle hold, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, ESP, brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and 360-degree camera. Take a detailed look at the video shared by Carmudi Indonesia.

Visual enhancements and powertrain

The Wuling Almaz RS distinguishes itself from the regular trim levels by means of revised front bumper, full LED lighting, dual-tone colour theme, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and a black grille with RS badge. The interiors have been carried forward without any significant visual tweaks.

The Wuling Almaz for Indonesia is available only with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine which develops 140 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both manual and automatic transmissions are on offer, and the drive is sent to the front wheels. Bookings for the Almaz RS are set to commence in the coming days but the price has not been announced yet.

MG Hector to get ADAS features in India?

MG Motor India’s flagship Gloster SUV offers ADAS features, and the upcoming ZS Petrol model (Astor) was spotted testing with a radar module. It is being reported that the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs are set to receive a new top-end trim called Savvy which will incorporate ADAS. One can expect the module to offer similar assistance features as the Wuling Almaz RS.

The popular MG Hector SUV recently received a model year update in India. So, we don’t expect a major update anytime soon. However, given that the competition is getting intense in the premium mid-size SUV segment, we expect the company to add features and variants at a regular interval. 2021 festive season would be a good time for an ADAS update.