Wuling BinguoEV, Bingo SUV, Almaz RS Spied In India – New MG EVs, Hector Facelift?

Akshay Kulkarni
JSW MG Motor India has a successful portfolio in India since they launched the Windsor EV. This compact electric vehicle has emerged as the company’s best-seller and the country’s best-selling electric vehicle. While Windsor EV is keeping the cash registers ringing, the company seems to be planning to expand its portfolio.

These speculations follow after three Wuling vehicles were spied from JSW’s parking lot. Two of these are all new for India, but the third one is familiar to us. We’re talking about the Wuling Almaz RS, which is Wuling’s version of MG Hector. The other two are BinguoEV and Bingo SUV. Let’s take a closer look.

Wuling BinguoEV

This is probably the most interesting of these three vehicles spied in India at JSW’s parking lot. Wuling BinguoEV is a sub 4m electric hatchback with a curvaceous body and a chic appearance. It is offered with pastel colours like Milk Tea, Galaxy Blue and Mousse Green. It is a cute-looking car that might be positioned between Comet EV and Windsor EV.

BinguoEV has a 5-door body format and expressive LED headlight setup with integrating LED DRL setup and similar effect LED tail lights. It has 15-inch wheels and shares most of its interior elements with Comet EV. DImensionally, BinguoEV is 3,950 mm long, 1,708 mm wide, 1,580 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm and a 310L boot which can be expanded to 790L.

It is powered by a 31.9 kWh battery with 333 km range or a 37.9 kWh battery with 410 km range. Peak power of motor is 41 bhp with former and 68 bhp with latter. To make things interesting, BinguoEV has been patented in India already.

Wuling Bingo SUV

Also called Binguo Plus EV, It is exactly what the name suggests, it is a slightly SUV-ish version of BinguoEV if it too cute-sy for you. It gets slightly macho-ish design with slightly revised headlights and tail lights with sharper look. Bingo SUV is larger too as it measures 4,090 mm long, 1,720 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and has a 2,610 mm wheelbase.

Because of its size, it is packing a larger battery with up to 50.6 kWh capacity and 510 km of maximum range. It is powered by a more powerful motor churning out 101 bhp. Just like its exteriors, interiors of Wuling Bingo SUV are more conventional and lack cute-sy elements with a chic appeal.

Wuling Almaz RS

The MG Hector sold in India is also sold as Baojun 530 in China, Chevrolet Captiva in South America and Wuling Almaz in Indonesia. The model which we see in the spy shots from JSW’s parking lot is that of Wuling Almaz RS, the top-spec version of Almaz sold in Indonesia.

As of now, JSW MG Motor India is keen on launching Majestor SUV in India with triple differential lock and other goodness. The company is yet to confirm any new launches for India. We wish MG launches Baojun Yep Plus in India which is also sold as Chevrolet Spark in some markets.

