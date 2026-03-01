Wuling SAIC Patents Yet Another Hybrid in India – Launch Planned Under MG Motor?

JSW MG Motor is working to launch a plug-in Hybrid vehicle in the form of Wuling Starlight SUV. Now, MG’s parent company, SAIC Motor of China, has patented a new SUV in India which is available in both pure EV and Plug-in Hybrid avatars in global markets. Could this be MG’s second PHEV for India with a 5-seater layout? Let’s take a closer look.

New MG SUV Patented In India

Windsor EV is currently India’s best-selling electric car and the company is keen on pushing the NEV (New Energy Vehicle) envelope with more offerings. Now, MG’s parent company, SAIC Motor of China, has patented a new 5-seater SUV in India. We’re talking about the new Baojun Yunhai, which is available in both pure electric and plug-in Hybrid powertrains. The one patented in India is a PHEV, as it gets a fuel filler caps on both sides.

It is developed under the SIAC-GM-Wuling joint venture and is currently sold in China with future global ambitions under its many sub brands. One such market could potentially be India, where it could be sold under the MG brand. JSW MG Motor India has not officially confirmed this development, though.

Baojun Yunhai bears the company’s new design language which is suitable for global markets too. It gets triangle shaped LED headlights with triple LED DRL signature which reminds us of Porsche’s LED signature. Bonnet slightly slopes down into the fascia which shows a sporty bumper with gloss Black elements.

At the rear, we can see LED connected tail lights and a prominent roof spoiler. Wheel size is 18-inches and the design consists of 5-elements. Where dimensions are concerned, Baojun Yunhai measures 4,590 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, 1,608 mm in height and has a 2,750 mm long wheelbase.

Plush interiors, Potent Powertrains

On the inside, Baojun Yunhai SUV comes with a minimal and well laid-out dashboard with light shades to lend an airy feel. The primary element here is the 15.6-inch infotainment screen and then we have an 8.8-inch instrument cluster as well. These screens and the two-spoke steering wheel look like they’re shared with MG Windsor on sale in India. Centre console has two wireless charging pads too.

Where powertrains are concerned, Baojun Yunhai comes with both PHEV and EV powertrains. Plug-in Hybrid version comes with a 105 bhp 1.5L NA Petrol engine, mated to a 201 bhp electric motor. This motor draws juice from either a 9.5 kWh battery pack (60 km EV range) or a 20.5 kWh battery pack (140 km EV range).

In terms of pricing, PHEV versions of Baojun Yunhai are more affordable than pure EV version owing to the battery size. Speaking of, Baojun Yunhai EV gets the same 201 bhp motor, but the battery options are larger at 56.7 kWh or 69.2 kWh. CLTC-rated claimed range is between 500 km and 600 km, depending on the battery chosen.





