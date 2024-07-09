Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Showcased In India – 10th Anniversary Celebration

Xiaomi India is celebrating its 10th anniversary – As part of the celebrations, the company has showcased their first electric car

Xiaomi, a global tech leader, celebrated its 10-year anniversary in India by unveiling the Xiaomi SU7. This launch is a key part of their “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem, highlighting Xiaomi’s vision for a seamlessly integrated, intelligent future.

Xiaomi Electric Car in India

Xiaomi SU7 is the first electric car from the company. Xiaomi SU7 is a part of the company’s plans with global investment of US$ 10 billion in the automotive sector. In Chinese markets, this electric sedan, which commenced deliveries in March 2024, has already seen over 70,000 bookings with targets to deliver 1,00,000 units by the end of this year.

Where its styling is concerned, the SU7 has been developed in-house under the leadership of Sawyer Li – Xiaomi’s Head of Design, who has also been instrumental in the design of cars like the BMW iX and Circular Vision Concept, during his five-year stint with the German automaker prior to joining Xiaomi.

This display is exclusively to test customer interest and gauge market dynamics of an electric model that rivals the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT in its segment. In Indian markets it will take on established electric models such as the BYD Seal EV, BMW i3, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan comes in three variants — SU7 standard, SU7 Pro and SU7 Max. It measures 4,997mm in length, 1,963mm in width and 1,455mm in height. It is positioned on a 3,000mm long wheelbase and comes in with a 105 liter front trunk called a frunk and a 517 liter boot at the rear offering abundant storage space. Its sleek exterior lines relate to better drag coefficient of 0.195 while Xiaomi also promises a high structural makeup for better safety.

Xiaomi SU7 comes in with the latest technology. It is offered with Xiaomi Pilot offered on the Pro and Max variants while it also sports one LiDAR, 11 HD cameras and NVIDIA Drive Orin computing platform. It supports autonomous driving which can be activated for highway driving, self-parking and to summon the vehicle.

The cabin also exudes the latest in technology with a 16.1 inch 3K central console, 56 inch HUD display unit and 7.1 inch rotating dashboard. Passengers at the rear have access to two mounts for tablet devices. Air conditioning gets automatically activated and lights get switched on depending on location and time of day.

Xiaomi SU7 – Performance

Xiaomi SU7 is presented in two versions of rear wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The rear wheel drive draws its power via a 400V electric motor with a rear mounted Hyper Engine V6 electric motor offering 295 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 5.28 seconds. The all-wheel drive versions – SU7 Max is much more powerful with an 800 V architecture and dual electric motors offering 664 hp power and 838 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0-100 kmph is possible in a record time of 2.78 seconds. Top speed is at 265 km/h. Range is up to 800 kms.

PS – The Xiaomi SU7 was brought to India solely for showcase purposes. It is not for sale in the Indian market.