Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car To Be Showcased In India – Launch Bells Ringing?

If launched in India, Xiaomi SU7 may only come in the top-spec Max Performance guise, rivaling BMW i3, BYD Seal, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6

One of world’s leading consumer electronics manufacturers, Xiaomi, has recently forayed into electric mobility solution business. Recently, the company launched their maiden electric car, the SU7, which has garnered quite a buzz internationally. Xiaomi is now showcasing SU7 in Bengaluru, India, for the first time. Let’s see what’s what.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car

With SU7, Xiaomi has entered automotive business and has made its presence known across the world. In China, SU7 directly rivals Tesla Model 3, which has emerged as one of world’s best-selling electric cars in the recent past. The starting price for Xiaomi SU7 at launch was CNY 2,15,900 (around Rs 25 lakh).

In a surprising turn of events, Xiaomi is showcasing SU7 in Bengaluru, India, for the first time. As of writing this article, Xiaomi has not confirmed launch intentions and is probably testing the waters by showcasing it to media first. That said, the potential of a future launch is not to be ruled out. On the surface, Xiaomi is displaying SU7 in India as part of a profound 10-year celebration.

Xiaomi’s exhibition in Bengaluru is a way for the brand to showcase its capabilities in carving out a diverse product portfolio across multiple sectors and genres. Currently, Xiaomi’s biggest consumer product business in India revolves around smartphones. However, the exhibition in Bengaluru is said to showcase many new products that will be sold in different categories. One such category is electric cars in India’s premium and luxury segment.

India launch confirmed?

As of now, the company seems to be more interested in promoting and showcasing their maiden electric car, Xiaomi SU7 in India. This move will lend consumers a new perspective and the company can showcase their engineering and manufacturing prowess across a wider array of categories, rather than being known for just smartphones.

However, Xiaomi is highly likely to be assessing India as a potential market to bring their maiden EV, SU7. While maintaining focus on their core business in India, which is smartphones, gadgets, other consumer electronics and a range of appliances across many categories.

If launched, Xiaomi SU7 will be a fitting rival to BYD Seal EV and may cost around the same ballpark. Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997mm in length, 1,963mm in width, and 1,455mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. As it is an EV, there is a 105L “Frunk” while the traditional storage capacity in the boot is 517L.

India is likely to get top-spec Xiaomi SU7 Max Performance variant packing a 101 kWh battery with a claimed range of 800 km (CLTC). The dual-motor setup allows 663 bhp and 838 Nm and a top speed of 265 km/h. Sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill can be achieved in 2.78 seconds, which is blisteringly quick.