Xiaomi SU7 EV Crash Test Yields 5 Stars – China’s Safest Car

Top variants of Xiaomi SU7 have a robust safety net with 1 LiDAR, 11 cameras, 3 radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors

After building a solid foundation in consumer electronics, Xiaomi is now making bold advances in the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The brand’s first EV is the SU7 sedan, available in four versions. Xiaomi SU7 is already in the list of bestselling EVs in China, with a waiting period of up to 12 months for select variants. Future prospects look great, as the Xiaomi SU7 has been rated the safest car by C-NCAP. Let’s check out the details.

Xiaomi SU7 C-NCAP crash test results

As of now, Xiaomi SU7 is available in four variants – SU7, SU7 Pro, SU7 Max and SU7 Ultra. For the C-NCAP crash tests, the SU7 Max variant was selected. Safety package for the Xiaomi SU7 Max variant includes 7-airbags, 360° safety systems and a comprehensive range of ADAS features.

Furthermore, the sedan utilizes a lightweight, yet strong steel-aluminium alloy armoured chassis. SU7 has an autopilot system in two formats. While 11 HD cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 3 mmWave radars are common, the Max (Pilot Max) system has an additional Hesai AT128 LiDAR. As revealed in a recent video, LiDAR systems can perform better than camera-based ADAS systems in specific situations.

In the C-NCAP crash tests, Xiaomi SU7 received a 5-star rating. Overall safety score is 93.5%, which is around 8.7% more than the rating averages seen in C-NCAP results. While 5-star safety rating is itself commendable, Xiaomi SU7 has received the highest score among all cars tested by C-NCAP, as per 2024 testing protocols. It essentially makes the Xiaomi SU7 the safest car in China. Truly a significant achievement, especially considering the doubts expressed by some critics about the sedan’s safety.

Occupant protection

Xiaomi SU7 received a score of 94.31% in occupant protection tests. It included side pole crash test, frontal crash tests, child protection, whiplash test, e-call and curtain airbag tests. In most of these tests, Xiaomi SU7 has received full marks or close to full marks.

There are only a few exceptions such as the 5.419 out of 7 score in the whiplash test. This is relatively lower in comparison to scores of other occupant protection tests. In assessment of child safety, Xiaomi SU7 received a full 3 out of 3 marks. Overall score in occupant protection tests was 106.573 out of 113.

Active safety, vulnerable road users

In the Active Safety category, Xiaomi SU7 scored 95.25%. In tests assessing the performance of headlights and Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), the scores were close to 100%. LiDAR played a key role in ensuring that SU7 got high marks in the assessment of driver assistance systems.

In vulnerable road users (VRU) tests, Xiaomi SU7 received a score of 90.42%. These tests include leg and head protection of pedestrians and the AEB function as well. SU7’s performance in these tests was 13.14% higher in comparison to the C-NCAP average.