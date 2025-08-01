Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Spotted At Ferrari Factory In Italy – What’s Going On?

It is reported that Ferrari has purchased a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra and is likely using it for testing and benchmarking purposes

Ferrari is working on its first fully electric car, planned for launch in 2026. It will be manufactured at Ferrari’s new e-building in Maranello, Italy. This facility will also produce various electrical components such as battery packs and electric motors. Interestingly, a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra was spotted recently at this facility. Let’s get more details on the story.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra spotted at Ferrari factory – What’s brewing?

Several claims have emerged regarding the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra being spotted at the Ferrari factory. One such claim is that a team of Ferrari representatives had a meeting with their Xiaomi counterparts at the brand’s headquarters last year. This meeting could have explored various possibilities including the prospect of jointly developing next-generation high-performance electric motors.

However, there’s no indication that anything concrete came out of the meeting or was formalized. But with the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra spotted at Ferrari factory, it does reveal the latter’s interest in the track-focused, high-performance EV. While Ferrari has a lead in the ICE segment, Xiaomi seems to have attained similar engineering excellence in the electric drivetrain and tech integration.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra track credentials

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is truly ahead of its time and has been making waves in the high-performance automotive world. It has already proven its mettle at several track events. In April 2025, a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra achieved a lap time of 7:04.957 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

This is a record for a commercially produced four door vehicle at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. This track is considered by many as one of the most challenging in the world. The production version SU7 Ultra at the Nürburgring was driven by Vincent Radermecker. It was fitted with a Track Professional Package.

SU7 Ultra’s record at the Nürburgring has broken earlier records set by the Rimac Nevera and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. This could be of special interest to Ferrari, as the brand has been traditionally using vehicles like Porsche Taycans for benchmarking purposes. Now that the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra has raced ahead, it is certainly worth studying.

While not official, Ferrari could be examining various aspects such as SU7 Ultra’s electric platform, thermal management systems and track-optimized cooling systems. Also, things like aerodynamic performance, chassis engineering and overall efficiency.

SU7 Ultra has also set a new lap time record of 2:09.944 at the Shanghai International Circuit. This makes the SU7 Ultra the fastest commercially produced car at the Shanghai International Circuit. The earlier record at this circuit was held by Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. SU7 Ultra took around 1.5 seconds less to complete the circuit. SU7 Ultra holds records at various other Chinese circuits such as Tianfu International Circuit, Zhuzhou International Circuit and Zhuhai International Circuit.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra performance

Powering the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system. It includes two HyperEngine V8s and one HyperEngine V6. Combined power output is 1,548 hp and 1,770 Nm of torque. These numbers make the SU7 Ultra one of the most powerful commercially produced four-door sedans. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.98 seconds. SU7 Ultra has a top speed of 350 km/h. Range is 630 km (CLTC) and charging from 10% to 80% takes just around 11 minutes.