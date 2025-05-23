Xiaomi YU7 Debuts As Tesla Model Y Rival – 835 KM Range, 690 PS, 0-100 In 3.23s

Xiaomi’s second EV for the Chinese market and its first electric SUV, the YU7 is scheduled to go on sale later this year in July

A relatively new entrant in the EV space, Xiaomi has already tasted success with the SU7 sedan that has registered cumulative sales of more than 2.58 lakh units. Expanding its portfolio, Xiaomi has now introduced its first electric SUV – the YU7. On paper, Xiaomi YU7 seems to be ahead of Tesla Model Y in many aspects. Let’s check out the details.

Xiaomi YU7 Debuts – Performance, range, specs

Xiaomi is offering the YU7 electric SUV in three variants – Standard, Pro and Max. The Standard variant is available in RWD configuration and is equipped with a 96.3 kWh LFP battery. It offers a range of 835 km, the highest among the three variants. The single rear motor generates 320 PS. Xiaomi YU7 Pro variant has AWD configuration and utilizes the same battery pack as the standard variant. Combined power output with the dual motors is 496 PS. The Pro variant has a range of 770 km.

Top-spec YU7 Max (AWD) variant utilizes a 101.7 kWh NCM battery. Combined power output with the dual motors is a massive 690 PS. The Max variant has a range of 760 km and top speed of 253 km/h. It can achieve 0 to 100 km/h in just around 3.23 seconds. These numbers are better in comparison to Tesla Model Y.

For context, Tesla Model Y’s top Performance variant generates 510 PS. It has a top speed of 250 km/h and takes 3.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. Xiaomi YU7 Max’s range of 719 km is available with the Model Y Long Range AWD variant. This variant is equipped with a 78-kWh battery pack. Xiaomi YU7 leads in charging time as well, with the capability to add a range of 620 km in just 15 minutes. In comparison, Tesla Model Y can load around 260 km in 15 minutes.

Xiaomi YU7 – Sporty styling, advanced tech features

In addition to its superior performance, Xiaomi YU7 also has a captivating profile. Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,999 mm long, 1,996 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Some of the key highlights include signature waterdrop headlights, curvy body panelling, a drag coefficient of Cd 0.245, flush door handles, sporty alloy wheels, a tapering roofline and connected tail lamps.

Inside, the Xiaomi YU7 is loaded with a comprehensive range of premium features. Some of the key highlights include Nappa leather upholstery, a 16.1-inch central touchscreen and a 1.1-meter ultra-wide projected display on the lower windshield. The SUV also has a dedicated remote control panel that allows seamless access to entertainment, car control functions and entertainment management. Interiors are exceptionally spacious, offering ample headroom and legroom even for passengers more than 6 feet tall.

Xiaomi YU7 has advanced safety features, with the ADAS setup powered by 1 LiDAR module, 1 4D millimetre-wave radar, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 11 high-definition cameras. The SUV utilizes advanced electronics such as the new-gen NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor™ in-vehicle computing platform.

Increased competition for Tesla Model Y

Experts predict that Xiaomi YU7 can present challenges for Tesla Model Y in the Chinese market. YU7 has potential to be just as successful as the SU7 sedan. As of now, Tesla Model Y is one of the top-selling SUVs in China, ahead of even some ICE-powered SUVs.

Tesla has an edge across other global markets since Xiaomi currently does not sell EVs outside China. But that can change in the future, as Xiaomi has plans to target overseas markets from 2027 onwards. Even with China as the sole market, Xiaomi is currently ranked 8th globally in BEV sales, commanding a market share of 2.8%. This number is likely to improve after the YU7 SUV is launched in July.