Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Launch Price CNY 253K (Rs 30.25 L)

Renowned electronics giant from China, Xiaomi, has been making great strides in the electric mobility segment. The company stunned the world with SU7 electric sedan and now, Xiaomi has just announced the prices for its newer YU7 SUV. Currently, YU7 is only launched in China and the market is going crazy for this vehicle. Let’s understand why.

Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Launch

Undercutting its primary rival Tesla Model Y by CNY 10,000 (Rs 1.2 lakh), Xiaomi YU7 electric SUV has been launched in China. Starting price is CNY 253,500 (Rs 30.25 lakh) for the base Standard variant, CNY 279,900 (Rs 33.4 lakh) for Pro variant and CNY 329,900 (Rs 39.37 lakh) for the Max variant.

Bookings have commenced in China with a nominal amount of CNY 20,000 (Rs 2.4 lakh). Speaking of bookings, Xiaomi YU7 has garnered 2 lakh bookings in just 3 minutes and close to 3 lakh bookings in the first hour. For contrast, Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan received 50,000 bookings in the first 27 minutes and 90,000 bookings in the first 24 hours.

Where design is concerned, Xiaomi YU7 bears an evolved design language that we first saw on SU7. It looks clean and aesthetically pleasing with smooth panelling and surface finishes. Notable elements include stylish headlights, sporty bumpers, wide rear haunches, striking connected LED tail lights, flush door handles, swanky alloy wheels and more.

These dimensions suggest roomy interiors. Speaking of, Xiaomi is offering four interior colour options – Turquoise Grey, Coral Orange, Twilight Blue and Iris Purple. The most notable interior element is the corner-to-corner 1.1m wide Hyperscreen that incorporates three mini-LED screens including driver’s instrument cluster.

There’s a large infotainment screen and a 6.68-inch rear control screen for rear passengers. There’s Nappa Leather upholstery, 25 speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos, a sizeable centre console that lends a cockpit-like look and a 678L boot space that can be further expanded to 1,758L.

Specs & Powertrain

Dimensionally, Xiaomi YU7 measures 4,999 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width, 1,608 mm in height and packs a 3,000 mm long wheelbase. Wheel sizes go till 21-inches. All three versions of Xiaomi YU7 are powered by Silicon Carbide 800V architecture battery packs, ranging from 96.3 kWh in Standard and Pro versions and a larger 101.7 kWh battery in Max version.

Despite the smallest battery, Standard has the highest range at 835 km as it is only RWD (315 bhp). Pro gets a 489 bhp dual motor AWD setup with 770 km range and Max gets a 681 bhp dual motor setup with 760 km range. The top-spec Max version is rated to do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.23 seconds. As of now, Xiaomi has not revealed any launch plans in India for both SU7 or YU7.