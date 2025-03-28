Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV Teased By Company CEO – 681 Bhp, AWD

Renowned smartphone and consumer electronics manufacturer, Xiaomi, has just teased their second vehicle after SU7. Called YU7, this is their first attempt at SUV body style. The company CEO Lei Jun has teased Xiaomi YU7 and this is our first ever look at this upcoming electric SUV from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi YU7 Electric SUV

After creating a massive wave in the smartphone and consumer electronics industries, Xiaomi has turned its gaze on the automotive industry. The company’s maiden vehicle SU7 made quite a spectacle at launch and it even emerged as China’s safest car ever by scoring the highest ratings in C-NCAP.

Even though Xiaomi is young in the automotive industry, the company is trying to demonstrate that they mean business. What better way to demonstrate their engineering and manufacturing prowess than revealing their second vehicle after showcasing what they could with their first-ever vehicle.

Xiaomi YU7 is a large electric SUV measuring 4,999 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width, 1,608 mm in height and it has a 3,000 mm long wheelbase. In terms of design, Xiaomi YU7 looks a lot like an SUV version of SU7, featuring a similar design language. Which is not a bad thing considering SU7 was a handsome machine.

YU7 looks slightly bulbous and it packs a similar LED headlight setup with similar LED DRL signature. It features a curvaceous sheet metal work complemented by gloss black elements around the vehicle. Wheel arch cladding features an interesting design and the large alloy wheels look rather nice. Xiaomi will offer 26 wheel designs if this isn’t your jam.

Powertrain Options

There’s a roof mounted bulb where LiDAR and other sensors are housed, similar to SU7. In profile, Xiaomi YU7 looks strong, yet elegant and the blend between these two characters is done in a right way. Interiors of this vehicle are yet to be revealed and we expect it to have a lot of similarities with SU7.

Powering this vehicle are multiple battery pack options across the price range. Xiaomi is yet to reveal battery sizes. Performance metrics are out. Base variant will get a single 315 bhp electric motor on rear axle. Top variants will pack 295 bhp front motor and a 376 bhp rear motor for a total system output of around 681 bhp. Expected starting price is CNY 300K (approx Rs 34 lakh) and launch is likely to happen in June or July 2025.