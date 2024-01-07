XUV300 Facelift Connected LED Tail Lights Spied – Looks Slick

In its facelift avatar, Mahindra XUV300 will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet

A consistent performer for Mahindra, XUV300, is getting ready for some significant design updates. The facelift is expected to be launched in February. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months, revealing details about exteriors and interiors. Hat tip to Praveen Chola D who spotted this test mule near Mahindra R&D, Chennai at Chengalpattu (Mahindra City).

XUV300 LED tail light spied undisguised

It appears that the XUV300 facelift is using a new design approach, as seen with the upcoming Mahindra BE range of electric SUVs. One of the signature features of the BE range is the C-clamp shaped LED lighting elements. Concept models that were unveiled earlier and some of the test mules have been seen with the distinctive LED lighting signature.

To achieve differentiation, there are variations in the LED lighting design for each model. Earlier test mules of XUV300 had indicated a full-width LED strip at rear. However, due to camouflage, it was difficult to come to a definitive conclusion. This latest test mule can be seen with a fully exposed connected LED tail light.

It complements this Mahindra SUV’s sporty profile. A similar treatment is expected at the front as well. The front fascia will also get other updates such as new headlamps and revamped front grille and bumper. Side profile of the XUV300 facelift is expected to be largely the same as earlier.

Except for the new set of alloy wheels that are spotted with XUV300 facelift. Some new colour options could be introduced, although XUV300 already offers a diverse range of exciting shades. A total of 10 colour options are available with current model, including 7 single-tone and 3 dual-tone options.

XUV300 facelift – New features

Test mules have been spotted with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. It is likely to be the same 10.25-inch touchscreen that we saw in XUV400 interiors leaked. The existing XUV300 model has a 7-inch touchscreen. Other updates include a new digital instrument console.

Some of the test mules have been spotted with a single-pane sunroof, which is already available with the existing model. It remains to be seen if a panoramic sunroof is provided with higher trims. XUV300 facelift may be getting new features such as ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging and a 360° surround view camera.

ADAS is another great feature that Mahindra can choose to offer with the XUV300 facelift. With the updates, XUV300 facelift will witness a hike in prices. The existing model is available at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh. The top-spec variant costs Rs 14.75 lakh. In comparison, Tata Nexon is available at a starting price of Rs 8.10 lakh.

Maruti Brezza is slightly costlier at a starting price of Rs 8.29 lakh. Hyundai Venue base model is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, whereas the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift is expected to be available in the price range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.