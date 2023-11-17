XUV700 New Features Leak – Captain Seats, Auto-Dimming IRVM

Updated XUV700 could debut early next year, with the new features offered as options with top-spec variants

Based on evolving market dynamics and consumer feedback, Mahindra seems to be readying a new set of updates for XUV700. It is possible that new variants could be introduced, which will have the additional features. Updated XUV700 will have improved competencies against rivals such as MG Hector, Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass.

XUV700 new features incoming

In its current format, XUV700 is offered in 5-seat and 7-seat configuration. For 6-seat option, one has to probably consider other options such as Scorpio N, Tata Safari, etc. To avoid such instances, XUV700 could get new variants with captain seats in middle row. Leaked document reveals options for a 60:40 split format for the second-row seat and captain seats with foldable armrests.

Second row captain seats onboard XUV700 will come with a recline and forward/backward slide function. Other features could also be included. But complete details are not available at this point of time. Captain seats in middle row are highly desirable for folks who use chauffeur-driven cars. It can double up a mobile office and offer optimal comfort during long journeys. It’s the reason why most of the popular MPVs are equipped with captain seats in middle row. XUV700 could soon have the same capabilities.

Another new feature that could be introduced with XUV700 is an auto dimming IRVM. This feature is already available with facelift versions of Harrier and Safari. Leaked data reveals that the IRVM onboard XUV700 will have an on / off switch to engage or disengage the automatic dimming function. An auto-dimming IRVM ensures greater safety when driving at night.

If XUV700 is looking to match rival offerings, some other features can also be considered. For example, Harrier has ventilated front seats whereas Safari has ventilated seats in both front and second row. However, it is not certain if a ventilated seat option will also be introduced with XUV700.

It remains to be seen if some of these new updates could be available to existing XUV700 users as a paid upgrade. For example, it may be possible to add auto-dimming IRVM to the existing model. Ventilated seat option can also be offered as a paid upgrade to existing XUV700 users.

Other specs, powertrain options to remain unchanged

Apart from the above possibilities, most other features will be the same as the current model. XUV700 is offered with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-liter turbo diesel unit. The former generates 200 PS of max power and 380 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

The diesel unit is offered in two states of tune, one of which generates 155 PS and 360 Nm. It is available with only a 6-speed manual transmission. In the higher state of tune, power output is 185 PS. Torque output is 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 450 Nm with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Source