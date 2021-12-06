Yamaha R15 Based Aerox 155cc Gets New Black Colour – Launched

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 sports a YZF-R15-sourced 155cc engine with VVA technology

Earlier this year, Yamaha India launched their all new gen R15 motorcycle. Along with the new YZF-R15 V4.0, Yamaha Motor India also introduced the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter. Priced at Rs 1,29,000 (ex-showroom, India), the new Aerox 155 is available at all Yamaha Blue Square dealerships.

At the time of launch, Yamaha Aerox 155 was presented in two colour options of Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. It also receives a Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition priced at Rs 1,30,000. Today, Yamaha India has announced the launch of a new colour option – Metallic Black colour with white accent.

Yamaha Aerox 155 New Colour

Where its overall design is concerned, the new Yamaha Aerox 155 has been designed with three focus points of Proud Body Size, Athletic Proportions and ‘X’ Centre Motif, under the design concept of a “Heart-Shaking Speedster. Based on the same technology as the R15 sports bike, the new Aerox 155 sports the same engine and platform as the R5 that comes in with VVA technology.

Yamaha Aerox 155 gets key features such as Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App, a 5.8inch LCD Cluster, LED head lamps for better night time vision and tail lamps that consists of 12 compact LEDs that gives a 3D appearance. It also gets underseat storage of 24.5 liter capacity sufficient to contain one full face helmet with rain gear.

New Aerox 155 also receives a full digital 5.8 inch LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a Multi Information Display (MID) that showcases a speedometer, RPM, VVA indicator and Y-Connect App Phone notifications, Maintenance recommendations, Last parked location, Fuel consumption, Malfunction notification, Revs Dashboard, and Ranking. Features also include hazard lights, a 5.5 liter fuel tank and external filler cap. It rides on 14 inch wheels with 110 mm (front) and 140 mm (rear) tubeless tyres and gets single channel ABS as standard.

In terms of dimensions, the new Aerox stands at a length of 1,980 mm, a width of 700 mm and is 1,150 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,350 mm which is 25 mm longer wheelbase than the R15 V3. Gross weight is at 276 kgs. Seat height is at 790 mm and fuel tank capacity stands at 5.5 liters. Ground clearance at 145mm makes it ideally suited for Indian road conditions.

Engine Specs

Engine specs on the new Yamaha Aerox 155 includes a 155cc Blue Core engine with Variable Valve Actuation. This liquid cooled, 4 stroke, SOHC, 4 valve engine offers 15 hp power at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm mated to a CVT transmission.

The engine receives a new cylinder head and compact combustion chamber. This delivers better compression ratio and combustion efficiency. It also gets a Smart Motor Generator System for quiet engine starts along with Stop and Start System for better fuel efficiency.

Suspension is via 26mm telescopic fork in the front and dual pitch springs at the rear – with mounting angle increased by 2 degrees for improved pillion seating. Braking is via 230mm disc in front with ABS. Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi- scooter competes with the Aprilia SXR 160 in its segment.