Yamaha Aerox 155cc Launch Teaser Out – R15 Based Maxi Sports Scooter

Yamaha Aerox 155 will be the third scooter in the company’s India lineup after Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR

Yamaha had showcased the Aerox 155cc scooter in India back in 2018. But at that time they decided not to launch as it did not get the expected response. But it is 2021, and demand for maxi-scooters is on the rise.

Yamaha will be expanding its scooter lineup in India by launching Aerox 155 tomorrow. As per the latest teaser shared by Yamaha India, they will launch their new Maxi Sports scooter on 21st Sep, tomorrow. Interestingly, tomorrow is also the day Yamaha will launch the new R15 V4 and the R15M.

Yamaha Aerox 155cc Scooter Launch Teaser

The 155cc scooter will be the first Maxi-style offering from the Japanese bikemaker on Indian soil. The Maxi segment of scooters is clearly an untapped space in the country presently with the only notable offering in this category being Aprilia SXR 160.

Yamaha has already homologated the upcoming Aerox 155 and its type approval documents revealed a few crucial details about the scooter. Aerox will be the third model from the Japanese automaker to offer the much-loved 155cc VVA motor which also powers YZF R15 and MT-15.

The scooter is already available for retail in a few Southeast Asian markets including Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand. Yamaha a few months ago, during the launch of FZ-X, had revealed that its focus will be on the premium segment of two-wheelers with a variety of models between 150cc and 250cc. Aerox will cater to the demands of a niche segment of buyers who want a scooter with performance, a unique design as well as class-leading features.

Design & Specs

In terms of styling, 2021 Aerox 155 currently on sale in Indonesia includes a twin LED headlight setup consisting of LED DRLs and an updated LED tail lamp. It is, however, not a full-fledged Maxi scooter and only borrows the design aspect from the premium segment of scooters. Even though it is powered by a very potent 155cc motor, its output figures are simply not enough to classify it as a true Maxi scooter.

Nevertheless, the single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor will pump out 14.75 bhp in the India-spec model which is a tad less than the iterations sold in Thailand and Indonesia. This mainly has to do with stricter emission norms in our country. In terms of proportions, the new Aerox 155 will measure 1980 mm in length, 700 mm in width, and 1150 mm in height. Wheelbase on offer is 1350mm.

Features on offer

As far as features go, Aerox is equipped with a digital instrument console which is enabled with connectivity modules such as Bluetooth and Yamaha’s Y-Connect smartphone app. The latter allows riders to pair their smartphones with the scooter in order to receive a host of information including error codes, service schedules and last parking location.

Other feature highlights include hazard lights, keyless entry, engine start/stop, LED headlight and taillight, and a 25-litre storage capacity under the seat which can be accessed by a remote locking button. Suspension duties are carried out by conventional telescopic forks in front and twin remote reservoir shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties are taken care of by a disc brake at front and drum brake at rear aided by a single-channel ABS.