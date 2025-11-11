Yamaha Aerox E Electric Scooter For India – 9.4 kW Motor, 106 Km Range

Alongside the launch of new XSR 155, Yamaha Motor India has also unveiled its first electric vehicles in the country — the Aerox E and EC-06, marking the brand’s official entry into India’s EV space. While both scooters cater to different audiences, the Aerox E stands out as the brand’s performance-focused E-Maxi scooter, extending the success of the Aerox 155 into the electric era. This unveiling marks a major milestone in Yamaha’s long-term vision for sustainable mobility and future-ready performance vehicles.

High-Performance E-Maxi Scooter

The Yamaha Aerox E is India’s first Maxi Sports Electric Scooter from the brand, blending Yamaha’s racing-inspired DNA with advanced electric technology. Powering the Aerox E is a 9.4 kW (peak power) electric motor that churns out a whopping 48 Nm of torque, ensuring instant throttle response and strong off-the-line acceleration.

It uses dual detachable 3 kWh battery packs (total 6 kWh) with high energy density cells. These can be charged at home using ergonomic grips designed for easy removal and portability. Yamaha has also equipped the scooter with three riding modes — Eco, Standard, and Power — along with a Boost function for rapid acceleration and a Reverse mode for convenience in tight spaces. The Aerox E offers a certified range of 106 km, balancing real-world performance with practicality.

Signature Aerox Design Philosophy

Visually, the Aerox E carries forward the bold and athletic silhouette of the Aerox 155. Yamaha calls it the “Heart-Shaking Speedster” design, characterized by proud body size, athletic proportions, and the distinctive ‘X’ centre motif on its front fascia.

The Aerox E combines sporty styling with futuristic design, clearly targeting premium EV buyers looking for exclusivity and road presence. Key design highlights include:

– Twin LED Class D headlamps

– LED flashers and 3D-effect LED taillight

– 5-inch TFT colour screen with turn-by-turn navigation

– Yamaha Y-Connect app integration for smartphone connectivity, vehicle stats, last parked location, and maintenance reminders.

Features and Technology

Yamaha has ensured that the Aerox E delivers a thrilling riding experience on par with ICE scooters. These features, coupled with Yamaha’s advanced motor control and ride-by-wire precision, make it one of the most feature-rich e-scooters in the country. It comes with:

– Traction Control System (TCS)

– Front and rear disc brakes with single-channel ABS

– Detachable twin battery setup

– Smart Key System

– Externally positioned charging port

– 5-inch colour TFT display with navigation

India-Focused Development

Interestingly, Yamaha has confirmed that the Aerox E is India-specific, developed for local conditions and preferences. While it may be exported in the future, India will remain the key focus market initially. Deliveries are expected to begin after the company establishes a robust charging and battery-swapping network across major cities. Pricing will be announced in Q1 2026, once the network is ready. All Yamaha EVs in India will feature removable battery technology, designed to provide convenience and eliminate range anxiety.

Positioned as a performance lifestyle EV, the Yamaha Aerox E is targeted at urban achievers and young entrepreneurs seeking a scooter that’s as aspirational as it is practical. Yamaha describes it as a “status-defining ride” that combines performance, style, and environmental responsibility — the new age interpretation of the brand’s racing spirit.