Yamaha AMT Gearbox Revealed – No Clutch Lever, No Gear Lever

In function, Yamaha AMT gearbox (Y-AMT) sounds very similar to BMW’s new Automated Shift Assistant and KTM’s new AMT technology

A couple of decades ago, the race in motorcycle engineering used to revolve around top-speed, chasing bigger numbers. Since the ‘Gentlemen’s Accord’, the direction of this race has shifted to other attributes. In recent years, there has been a race for offering automatic and semi-automatic gearboxes on premium motorcycles. Yamaha has just entered the chat with Y-AMT. Let’s take a look.

Yamaha AMT Gearbox

Automatic gearboxes on 2W vehicles are nothing new at all. Almost 95% of scooters run on a CVT transmission, which is an automatic gearbox. Automatic gearboxes on motorcycles are nothing new too. Honda has been offering DCTs on large ADVs and Baggers for a long time.

BMW recently came up with ASA (Automated Shift Assistant) technology on their bigger R 1300 GS ADV bike. Soon, KTM joined the bandwagon and they even demonstrated a working prototype of their new AMT gearbox at Redbull’s Erzberg Rodeo in Eisenerz, Austria. It was ridden by French enduro rider, Johnny Aubert.

Yamaha is not new for automatic gearbox on motorcycles as it had come up with YCC-S (Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift) system around two decades ago on an FJR1300. While the older YCC-S system used hydraulics and a finger-operated gear lever, the new Y-AMT uses all electronic switches.

How does it function?

The new Y-AMT (Yamaha AMT) is aimed to offer a relaxed experience for riders of next-gen Yamaha motorcycles in the future. This way, a rider can shift the focus to other aspects of motorcycling like throttle, brakes, body position, weight shifting, cornering and indulge more in the ride. Y-AMT system only weighs 2.8 kg and doesn’t alter the bike’s width as much.

Since Y-AMT is all electronic, it functions in tandem with bike’s ride-by-wire throttle. In the official video by Yamaha, there is no clutch lever and foot-operated gear selector. Entire gear-shifting process is either done by the Y-AMT system or manually, with the help of switchgear-mounted paddles.

This is a finger (+) and thumb (-) operated system that can be seen on bike’s left-side handlebar switchgear. There is a toggle here that reads AT / MT. Switching to AT, gear shifts will be taken care of by Y-AMT system. Switching it to MT, rider will take control of gear shifts into their hands. Quite literally, in this case.

There is a ‘Mode’ button on bike’s right switchgear, that shifts Yamaha AMT system into D or D+. Where D is for a more relaxed gear change characteristics for early upshifts and keeping the engine calm. D+ is to get the engine singing at higher revs, quicker shifts and a faster buildup of pace. Application in the future is likely to be limited to premium motorcycles only.