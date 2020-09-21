Yamaha Aug 2020 Sales, Exports – Fascino, Ray, R15, MT15, FZ

Yamaha Fascino, Ray scooters and FZ motorcycle has boosted company’s domestic sales last month

Past few months had seen two wheeler sales at all time low; following the lockdown announced by the Government of India in March in view of the coronavirus pandemic. However, July and August sales appear to be on the rise especially with buyers opting for more personal means of travel over public transport.

Speaking about Yamaha India, they have registered an increase in domestic sales to 60,505 units in Aug 2020. This is an increase of 14.8% when compared to Aug 2019 sales of 52,704 units. Best selling Yamaha for the month was the FZ motorcycle. In August 2020, the company sold 17,868 units of the FZ motorcycle, up 16 percent as against 15,368 units sold in August 2019.

Domestic Sales

Next best seller for the company was the Fascino scooter. Sales stood at 15,668 units in the past month, up 7 percent when compared to 14,652 units sold in August 2019. This was also a considerable increase over 11,584 units sold in July 2020. Yamaha Fascino 125 scooter is available at a price range of Rs. 67,230 to 70,730 in India. It is available in 4 variants and challenges the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125 in its segment.

Yamaha Ray scooter came 3rd in the list. A total of 15,620 units of Ray were sold in August 2020, up 57 percent as against 9,924 units sold in August 2019. This was again a notable increase when compared to sales of July 2020 when sales stood at 12,032 units.

On no 4 is the Yamaha R15 V3, whose sales stood at 5,464 units, down 9 percent as against 6,004 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MT15 took the 5th spot, with sales of 4,149 units in the past month, up 185 percent when compared to 1,456 units sold in August 2020 while sales in July 2020 had stood at 3,928 units. FZ25 took the 6th spot with sales of 1,736 units

Exports

Yamaha India exported a total of 14,177 units in Aug 2020. This is a declined of 48%, as compared to Aug 2019, when 27,614 units were sold. Just like domestic chart, exports chart also has the FZ motorcycle on top, with 6,532 units. This is a decline of 21.81% as compared to Aug 2019 when 8,354 units were exported. Next in line was Fascino with 1,680 units followed by Saluto RX, FZ25, Ray, Saluto, Crux, SZ, Alpha, R15, MT15.

