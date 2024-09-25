Yamaha Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – RayZR, FZ, Fascino, MT15, R15, Aerox, R3

Yamaha Ray ZR once again topped sales charts with a 19% YoY and 11% MoM growth

Yamaha India has posted growth in domestic sales of scooters and motorcycles in August 2024. Sales improved by 3.45% on a YoY basis while MoM sales were up 7.87% to 60,231 units. Sales in August 2023 had stood at 58,222 units while the company had sold 55,838 units in July 2024 in domestic markets.

Yamaha Sales Breakup August 2024 – RayZR at No. 1

Once again it was the Ray ZR that commanded a No. 1 position posting outstanding sales growth to command a 27% share in the company portfolio. Yamaha Ray ZR has seen an 18.99% YoY improvement in sales to 16,264 units, up from 13,668 units sold in August 2023, a volume growth of 2,566 units. The Ray ZR was also on the list of top 10 scooters sold in August 2024 at No 9 ahead of the Suzuki Burgman.

Yamaha FZ suffered a decline by 7.46% YoY to 12,253 units, down from 13,241 units sold in August 2023. It however, made up good numbers when compared to 10,964 units sold in July 2024 relating to an 11.76% growth. FZ had held a 19.64% share of Yamaha Sales in July 2024 which improved to 20.34% in the past month.

Domestic sales of the Fascino also fell by 5.31% on a YoY basis to 11,128 units in August 2024 from 11,752 units sold in August 2023. It however saw significant growth on a MoM basis by 10.70% over 10,052 units sales in July 2024 taking its share up to 18.48% in the company’s domestic portfolio.

Sales of the MT15 showed the highest YoY growth by 36.09% to 9,929 units, up from 7,296 units sold in August 2023 while its MoM sales improved only marginally by 0.64% from 9,866 units sold in July 2024. YoY and MoM de-growth was reported for the R15, sales figures of which fell to 8,583 units in the past month. This was a volume decline by 1,900 units from 10,483 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales also dipped by 1.48%.

Aerox saw a 12.12% YoY and 29.07% MoM growth in sales to 1,998 units while its share improved from 2.77% to 3.32% MoM. Yamaha R3/MT03, launched late last year, trailed the domestic sales list. Sales stood at 76 units which was a 1166.67% MoM improvement over just 6 units sold in July 2024.

Yamaha Upcoming Model Launches

Yamaha India is up for an exciting time ahead with several upcoming models set to be launched. A new teaser shows off the upcoming R7, Tenere 700, NMax 155, XSR155 and MT-09. More recently at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo Yamaha also showcased motorcycles such as the MT-07, R1 and R7 while it also displayed the NMax 155 and Grand Filano scooters.

2025 Yamaha X Force has also been launched in Japan at JPY 407,000 (Rs 2.36 lakh), though launch in India is not yet confirmed. Earlier this month, the company also introduced R15M and MT-15 Monster Energy MotoGP Editions as a part of the company’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign. The company also introduced the 2024 R15M Carbon Fibre Pattern Graphic in two colour options of Carbon Fibre Pattern and Metallic Grey.