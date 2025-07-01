Yamaha Celebrating 70th Foundation Day – Rs 10k Benefits On RayZR

As Yamaha Motor Company commemorates 70th Foundation Day, special discount along with 2+8 year warranty is being offered on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Yamaha Motor Company has marked a significant milestone in its journey in Indian markets. Yamaha is celebrating its 70th Foundation Day. Founded on 1st July 1955, the company boasts of an exceptional bond with its customers over this momentous period. Marking this occasion of 7 long decades of service and sales in 2025, the company is extending special discounts to buyers of Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street models. This is a limited period celebratory offer and is the company’s way of thanking its buyers for their trust and support over the years.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Special Celebratory Discount

Yamaha is offering a discount upto Rs 10,000 on the final road price of Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street models. Both these models were the top sellers in the company portfolio in May 2025.

The new pricing of RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid drum variant is now at Rs 79,340 while the Disc variant is at Rs 86,430 units (both prices ex-showroom). The drum variant is presented in colour options of Cyan Blue, Metallic Black and Matte Red while the disc variant gets these same colours along with two added colours of Racing Blue and Dark Matte Blue.

Following the special celebratory discount, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally is now priced at Rs 92,970 (ex-showroom). It is being offered in colours of Ice Fluo Vermillion, Cyber Green and Matte Black.

Industry Leading 10 Year Warranty

Along with the special celebratory discount, Yamaha is also extending the warranty period of RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street models. This included a standard 2 year warranty along with an 8 year extended warranty to 10 year total warranty period. This covers both engine and electrical components and also includes the Fuel Injection (Fi) unit for upto 1 lakh kms.

This extended warranty is also transferable to future owners in case of sale of the vehicle. It is being offered as a special service to buyers who have shown confidence in Yamaha products while at the same time taking the buyer-seller relationship to an all-new level.

Designed for city rides, the RayZR 125 is the epitome of both performance and practicality. Its 125cc Fi Blue Core engine that comes in with Hybrid Power Assist is highly fuel efficient while the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) ensures a smoother ride and quieter starts. Features extend to LED headlamp, LED position lamp, quiet engine start system, and a fully digital 4.2 inch TFT instrument cluster and Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity.

It also sports a Unified Brake System (UBS) and Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application in the disc version along with a side stand engine cut-off feature for added safety. The bike comes in with a 21 underseat storage facility and boasts increased fuel efficiency by 16%.