Yamaha Chennai Factory Completes 10 Years – Rolls Out 5 Millionth Two-Wheeler

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. marked a major milestone today as its Chennai manufacturing facility completed 10 years of operations. To commemorate this achievement, the plant also celebrated the roll-out of its 5 millionth two-wheeler — an Aerox 155 Version S — reinforcing its status as a key manufacturing hub for both domestic and export markets.

A Decade of Manufacturing Excellence

Since its inception in 2015, Yamaha’s Chennai facility has played a crucial role in the company’s global supply chain. The factory produces popular models such as the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, and the high-performance Aerox 155 for Indian customers. It also manufactures export models like the FZ series, Saluto, and Alpha scooter. Notably, over 30% of the factory’s production is exported to international markets, making it a vital contributor to Yamaha’s global footprint.

Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said: “The Chennai factory holds strategic importance in Yamaha’s global manufacturing network. It exemplifies our unwavering focus on people, processes, and products—driven by skilled employees, synchronized operations, and a strong commitment to global quality standards. As one of Yamaha’s most modern manufacturing facilities worldwide, it has supported India’s mobility aspirations while reinforcing its role as a trusted exporter to global markets. As we celebrate the roll-out of the 5 millionth two-wheeler, I extend my deepest appreciation to our dedicated employees, vendor partners and passionate customers who have made this journey possible. We will continue to progress, and Chennai factory will keep playing a major role in addressing the evolving customer demands in Indian and overseas markets.”

Spread across 177 acres, the Chennai plant is built on an integrated ‘One Factory’ concept, with 109 acres allocated to Yamaha and 68 acres to co-located vendor partners. This design ensures streamlined operations, faster production cycles, and improved supply chain management. The factory has evolved in line with Yamaha’s premium product strategy, focusing on small to mid-displacement two-wheelers with high value addition.

Future-Ready with Digital and Smart Manufacturing

In addition to manufacturing excellence, the Chennai facility is also recognized for its sustainability efforts. It features a solar power capacity of 4,450 kW, zero-water discharge systems, and infrastructure designed to maximize natural lighting and energy efficiency. These measures support Yamaha’s vision of eco-friendly manufacturing.

The plant is also aligned with Yamaha’s digital and smart manufacturing goals, with advanced systems to ensure consistent product quality and operational efficiency. With this dual milestone of 10 years and 5 million units, Yamaha reinforces its long-term commitment to the Indian market and the government’s Make in India initiative.

As Yamaha looks ahead, the Chennai factory will continue to be a central pillar in the brand’s strategy to deliver innovative, performance-oriented, and sustainable two-wheelers to customers in India and across the globe.