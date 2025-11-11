HomeBike NewsYamaha EC-06 Electric Scooter For India – 160 Km Range, 6.7 kW Motor
Yamaha EC-06 Electric Scooter For India – 160 Km Range, 6.7 kW Motor

Nabanita Singha Roy
Yamaha Motor India has unveiled the EC-06, an all-new electric scooter designed for urban and interurban mobility. The EC-06 joins the Aerox E as part of Yamaha’s first EV lineup for India, marking a significant step in the brand’s sustainable mobility journey. Deliveries are planned to start sometime next quarter, which is when prices will also be revealed.

Designed for a New Generation of Commuters

Targeted at young, tech-savvy riders, the EC-06 blends Yamaha’s performance DNA with clean, futuristic design and practical functionality, positioning it as a smart and stylish electric commuter for modern urban lifestyles. Yamaha has also launched the XSR155 and FZ Rave motorcycles at the same event.

The Yamaha EC-06 stands out with a sleek and futuristic silhouette, embodying the brand’s “Ride Easy for Active Lifestyle” design concept. Its high-centred gravity setup enhances agility and manoeuvrability in congested traffic, while the horizontal core design ensures balance and stability.

The scooter’s stable stance and sharp, clean body lines give it a modern aesthetic appeal, aimed at riders who value individuality and function in equal measure. Yamaha says the EC-06 has been developed in India with a global outlook, combining simplicity, practicality, and premium styling in a compact form.

Performance and Powertrain

At the heart of the EC-06 lies a 4.5 kW electric motor delivering 6.7 kW peak power, paired with a 4 kWh high-capacity fixed battery. This combination offers instant torque and seamless acceleration, making it well-suited for city commutes and short highway stretches.

The scooter has a certified range of 160 km on a full charge, offering one of the highest real-world ranges in its class. It supports three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and Power – allowing riders to tailor the performance to their needs, while a reverse mode adds convenience in tight urban spaces. Charging is straightforward with a standard home plug-in charger, taking approximately 9 hours for a full charge.

Yamaha has equipped the EC-06 with a host of features to enhance both convenience and safety. The EC-06 also offers seamless integration with Yamaha’s connected ecosystem, allowing riders to monitor vehicle data, charging status, and maintenance schedules digitally. Highlights include:

– Front and rear disc brakes
– Full LED lighting setup (headlight, taillight, and indicators)
– Coloured LCD display for key ride data
– SIM-based telematics unit enabling real-time connectivity and remote access through a dedicated app
– Under-seat storage capacity of 24.5 litres for daily practicality

Built for Urban Trendsetters

Positioned as a premium lifestyle electric scooter, the EC-06 is aimed at young professionals and urban achievers who want an eco-friendly yet distinctive mobility solution. It resonates with riders who value innovation, style, and sustainability — and who seek an electric scooter that’s more than just a commuter.

Yamaha describes the EC-06 as a “stylish and cool” e-scooter for trendsetters, combining practicality with personality. Its agile handling, comfort-focused ergonomics, and refined design make it equally suited for first- and last-mile connectivity.

