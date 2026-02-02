Yamaha EC-06 Electric Scooter Launch Price For India – Rs 1.67 Lakh, 169 Kms Range

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has officially entered the electric two-wheeler space in India with the launch of its first electric scooter, EC-06. Priced at Rs 1,67,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Yamaha EC-06 will be sold initially in select cities through the brand’s premium Blue Square dealerships. The launch marks a significant milestone for Yamaha as it begins its transition into electric mobility in the Indian market.

The EC-06 will be available in a single Bluish White colour option at launch. Yamaha says the scooter has been developed in India with a global outlook and is aimed at urban commuters looking for a stylish, functional and eco-friendly daily mobility solution.

169 km Certified Range, 4 kWh Battery

One of the key highlights of the Yamaha EC-06 is its certified range of 169 km, positioning it among the longer-range electric scooters currently on sale in India. Powering the scooter is an IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) paired with a fixed 4 kWh battery pack.

The electric motor delivers a peak power output of 6.7 kW and a maximum torque of 26 Nm, while top speed is rated at 79 km/h. Yamaha has tuned the EC-06 for everyday urban usage, balancing performance with efficiency. The battery supports standard home charging and takes around eight hours for a full charge.

For durability and peace of mind, the battery comes with a warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km. The scooter is also IP67-rated for the motor and battery, while other electronic components carry an IP65 rating, ensuring protection against dust and water.

Riding Modes, Safety and Ride Hardware

The Yamaha EC-06 offers three riding modes – Eco, Standard and Power – allowing riders to prioritise efficiency or performance based on riding conditions. A Reverse Mode is also offered, making it easier to manoeuvre the scooter in tight parking spaces.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks with hydraulic dampers and a rear coil spring setup, tuned for urban road conditions. Braking is handled by 200 mm disc brakes at both ends, supported by a Combi Brake System (CBS) for improved stability during braking.

Connected Tech, Storage and Design

The EC-06 features a colour LCD instrument cluster that displays real-time information such as speed, battery status, range, riding modes and connectivity alerts. The scooter is compatible with the Yamaha Motor Connect R app, enabling riders to access vehicle data and smart features through their smartphones.

Lighting is fully LED, including the headlamp and taillamp, enhancing visibility while adding to the scooter’s modern design. Yamaha has also equipped the EC-06 with a generous 24.5 litres of under-seat storage, making it practical for daily commuting needs such as carrying a helmet or small bags. Design-wise, the EC-06 carries Yamaha’s design DNA with clean lines, a stable stance and elevated proportions aimed at improving manoeuvrability in city traffic.

Yamaha’s EV Strategy for India

With the EC-06, Yamaha aligns itself with India’s broader push towards electrification and sustainability, supporting initiatives such as the National Mission on Transformative Mobility and the government’s Net-Zero 2070 target. The company also highlighted its focus on localisation and its intent to support India’s growing EV ecosystem through future-ready products.

Initially limited to select markets, Yamaha’s electric scooter rollout is expected to expand based on customer response and infrastructure readiness. The EC-06 marks Yamaha’s first step into India’s fast-evolving electric two-wheeler segment, where competition is intensifying across price points and use cases.