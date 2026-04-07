Yamaha EC-06 First Ride Review – Swanky, Fun EV Scooter For Masses

In India, Yamaha has had three ICE scooters in its portfolio – Fascino 125, RayZR 125 and Aerox 155. Through a strategic partnership with River Mobility, Yamaha has launched its first-ever electric scooter for the Indian market in the form of EC-06. The launch price of EC-06 is Rs 1.67 lakh (Ex-sh). We experienced this scooter in Amby Valley, Maharashtra, and here’s what we think about Yamaha’s first EV for India.

Yamaha EC-06 First Ride Review

Alongside EC-06, Yamaha also showcased the Aerox E, an electric version of its ICE sibling, Aerox 155 and we experienced it at the media ride in Amby Valley too. This first ride review will primarily revolve around EC-06 only. There’s only one standard variant with just one colour to choose from, which makes purchasing process very streamlined.

In terms of design, Yamaha EC-06 reminds us of the River Indie, on which it is based. We still have a bulked up appearance at the front with a lot of road presence. However, EC-06 gets multiple unique elements to set itself apart from Indie. These include new headlights, indicator positions, new LED tail lights, new grab rail and completely unique side body panels.

Also, EC-06 ditches all the practicality elements on Indie like the railings, glovebox, mounting points and external crash guards. This makes EC-06 more sporty and less bulky-looking than Indie. Both share the same colour TFT instrument cluster and EC-06 supports Yamaha’s Y-Connect app compatibility too.

14-inch alloy wheels are standard with EC-06 and they get 110-section tyre at the front and 120-section at the rear. There’s disc brakes at both ends, but no ABS. Unlike Aerox E, Yamaha EC-06 is a step-through scooter and has a flat floorboard with negligible intrusion from steering geometry. It even has a large seat which is not only long, but is wide and accommodating.

Beneath this seat is a 24.5L storage with an LED light for illumination. There’s a side stand and a main stand with EC-06. Switchgear quality is decent and on the right side, we can see a mode slider and a P button too (more on it later). The colour LCD cluster is legible in most conditions, but misses out on turn-by-turn navigation, which is now becoming common in this segment.

Specs & Powertrain

There are no variants with EC-06 and everything the company is advertising is offered as standard. Battery is a non-removable 4 kWh unit that promises 169 km on a single charge. The electric motor from River with an R badging on it, is rated at around 9 bhp of peak power and 26 Nm of peak torque. This motor drives the rear wheel via a chain drive system, which felt quite refined too.

The top speed of Yamaha EC-06 is capped at 79 km/h and there are three riding modes to choose from – Eco, STD and PWR. There is a noticeable difference in performance between Eco and STD as acceleration gets sharper in STD. PWR, on the other hand, stays close to STD in acceleration, but brings a higher top speed.

Sadly, there is no on-board charger with Yamaha EC-06 and there is no special compartment to store the off-board charger too. Charging port is behind the apron and the charging time is 10 hours to charge it from 0% to 100% and 8 hours to charge it from 0% to 80%. The kerb weight is 132 kg, but masks its weight quite nicely when riding.

Ride & Dynamics

Speaking of, ride and dynamics is one of Yamaha EC-06’s strongest attributes. Suspension is on the stiffer side, but does not feel wooden. 14-inch alloy wheels and 145 mm ground clearance ensured that the scooter never scraped its belly in the limited testing we could do in Amby Valley. Bump absorption is decent, but not a standout strength.

Straight line stability is excellent and there is scope for some spirited riding. That’s because the acceleration and power delivery is lag-free and instantaneous. Yamaha and River have got the throttle modulation bang on with EC-06. Braking is fantastic where scooters are concerned and the disc brake setup at both ends offers excellent initial bite and progression, inspiring confidence.

We had just a few hours with EC-06 at the media ride in Amby Valley and we could not do a range test. The units we drove were registered already and they were production-spec versions that consumers will get. With 99% SOC, the cluster showed around 110 km range in Eco mode, which dropped noticeably when switching to other modes.

Conclusion

Concluding the Yamaha EC-06 is quite an easy task if you are in the market to buy a Yamaha electric scooter. That’s because there is only one at the time of writing this review, soon to be followed by Aerox E. If you were weighing Yamaha EC-06 against other EVs from rival brands like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Hero Vida, Ather and others, Yamaha EC-06 should be high up your wishlist.

With unique and sporty styling, practicality, premium components and overall performance, Yamaha EC-06 makes a striking case for itself. The premium pricing seems to be the only thing that buyers have to worry about.





























