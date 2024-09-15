Yamaha Electric Motorcycle Patented – Fully Faired Bike, Air Cooled

Based on patent images, it seems like Yamaha is focusing on technologies that are future proof and relatively affordable

In the quest for an electric motorcycle, Yamaha has filed a patent for a new high-performance electric motorcycle. Earlier also, Yamaha had showcased the PES1 concept and PES2 concept electric motorcycles in 2013 and 2015, respectively. The company may be ready with the technology and waiting only for the right market conditions to start commercial production.

Yamaha electric motorcycle – Air cooled, not liquid cooled

There are many interesting bits about Yamaha’s patented electric motorcycle. One of the key features is an air-cooled system for the electric powertrain. The motorcycle has a uniquely designed battery case that appears to be the focus of the patent filed. Yamaha has chosen to use an air-cooled setup, instead of the liquid cooled system seen with high-performance electric motorcycles. Since an air-cooled setup is relatively less complex, it can help reduce production costs. It will also help reduce the weight of the motorcycle.

Liquid cooling also has advantages such as achieving the most appropriate temperature for the electric powertrain to operate. That means heating in cold conditions and cooling in warm conditions. But a liquid cooling system is a lot more complex and requires additional supporting components. For example, a liquid cooling system will need parts like pipework, radiators, sensors and pumps.

Such dependencies are eliminated with an air-cooled system, even though it may not be as efficient as a liquid cooled setup. Yamaha may have opted for an air-cooled setup also because the next generations of battery packs are expected to be more resistant to low and high temperatures. As such, even an air-cooled system should be adequate for managing the temperature of the electric powertrain.

Unique battery case

Yamaha has chosen a unique design for the battery case to achieve better space utilization and improved heat dissipation. There’s a large centre casting, along with upper and lower sections that are tub-shaped. As the seams have been minimized, the battery case is more resistant to water ingress. The battery case has four internal platforms and each of these have two battery packs.

The platforms have fins on the underside for effective cooling. Similar structures can be seen on the side and bottom of the battery case. In addition to cooling, the fins also improve rigidity. Top section of the battery pack houses the battery management system and electronic controls. The on-board charger is installed under the seat. The DC to AC inverter supplying power to the electric motor is located underneath the bike’s belly.

Yamaha electric motorcycle specs

A conventional style chassis has been used in combination with a trellis-style front frame. There’s a swingarm pivot, most likely made from aluminium. The electric motor is placed towards the rear. It uses a reduction gearbox to drive the front sprocket. A unique rear suspension has been used to accommodate the rear positioning of the electric motor.

Performance numbers of Yamaha’s electric superbike have not been revealed. But it’s interesting to note that Yamaha already supplies EV powertrains to other OEMs. These electric powertrains are rated in the range of 35kW (47 hp) to 350kW (470 hp). Considering the level of practicality Yamaha has introduced in the patent, this new electric superbike may actually reach production stage. However, launch could still be years away.