Yamaha Electric Scooter Spied Testing – Design Elements Revealed

While retaining the powertrain and utilitarian features, Yamaha’s version of the River Indie has sharper and distinctive styling

As part of its collaboration with River Mobility, Yamaha is working on a new electric scooter based on the River’s Indie EV. It is expected to be launched in India later this year and will also cater to export markets. Codenamed RY01, Yamaha’s version of the River Indie was recently spotted on road tests in Bengaluru. Let’s check out the details.

Yamaha Electric Scooter Spied Testing – Key features

Similar to the River Indie, the Yamaha version has a prominent road presence. With the Indie electric scooter having a wheelbase of 1,365 mm, the size is comparable to the popular 350cc bikes. Yamaha’s version has some distinctive features such as the vertically stacked dual headlamp setup. In comparison, the River Indie electric scooter has a horizontally positioned dual headlamp setup.

Yamaha’s version of the Indie has a sharper and more revealing profile for the side panels. While the Indie has pannier mounts on both sides, Yamaha’s version seems to have replaced it with a layered design element. As this section is fully camouflaged, it is difficult to tell if some utilitarian functions are still available. Some changes are noticeable across the front apron as well. The tail lamp has a new design and is placed higher in comparison to that of the Indie scooter.

Features that are largely the same as Indie include the 14-inch wheels and the distinctive swingarm design. Yamaha’s version of the Indie is using the same 6-inch colour LCD display. The side crash protection bars also seem to be present, even though they are fully camouflaged. Yamaha’s version will retain the storage options, a 12 litres glove box at the front and 43 litres of underseat storage.

Powertrain, range, specs

Performance aspects of Yamaha’s version are expected to be largely the same as that of River Indie. The latter utilizes a 4 kWh Li-ion battery pack that supplies power to a 6.7 kW (9 BHP) electric motor. IDC certified range is 161 km. The scooter has a top speed of 90 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Based on their needs, users can choose riding modes of Eco, Ride or Rush. Negotiating inclines won’t be an issue, as the scooter has rated gradeability of 18 degrees.

River Indie’s battery pack is IP67 water and dust resistant. It supports fast charging, allowing users to load 0 to 80% in around 5 hours. The scooter has a steel tubular double cradle frame, integrated with telescopic front suspension and twin hydraulic dampers at the rear.

Braking setup comprises 240 mm front and 200 mm rear disc, integrated with a combined braking system. Other key features include LED lighting, hazard light, boot light, side stand motor cut-off, aluminium footpegs, USB port and reverse parking assist. Water wade capability is rated at 300 mm.

Pricing

While the River Indie is available at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, Yamaha’s version could be offered with a higher price tag. Launch is expected later this year. Yamaha’s version of the River Indie electric scooter will take on rivals like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

