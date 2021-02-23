Yamaha Electric Scooters E01 And EC-05 Trademarks Registered

Yamaha will launch its electric scooters in international markets before bringing them in India

It was in 2019 that Yamaha had unveiled E01 and E02 electric scooter concepts at Tokyo Motor Show. One of these, E01, appears to have gotten closer to production stage.

That’s evident in the trademarks that the company has filed recently. Yamaha has also filed a new trademark for its EC-05 electric scooter, which is already sold in Taiwan. As for E02 concept, it may have been abandoned or Yamaha may have plans to introduce it at a later date.

Yamaha E01 electric scooter

The maxi-styled E01 e-scooter concept showcased at Tokyo Motor Show sported a futuristic look and feel. It had an aerodynamic design and eye-catchy dual-tone colour theme. Some of the key features include aggressive front fascia, tinted windscreen, trendy rear view mirrors, and tapered seat design.

In its production form, Yamaha E01 is expected to be equipped with conventional telescopic forks at the front and single shock absorber at the rear. It will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with at least single-channel ABS.

It is expected to pack in various other features such as Bluetooth, geo-fencing, and swappable battery. In terms of performance, E01 electric scooter will be equivalent to the current breed of Yamaha 125cc scooters such as Fascino and Rayzr.

Yamaha EC-05 electric scooter

Already on sale in Taiwan, Yamaha EC-05 is expected to be launched soon in international markets such as Europe. EC-05 has been developed via a joint collaboration between Yamaha and Taiwan-based Gogoro Inc. The latter is a leading e-scooter manufacturer.

Gogoro has also been playing an instrumental role in developing the required infrastructure such as battery swapping stations. More than 2,000 of these are already functional in Taiwan.

Powering EC-05 is a G2 Aluminium alloy water-cooled permanent magnet synchronous motor integrated with a MOSFET water-cooled motor controller. It is capable of generating 10 hp of max power and 26 Nm of peak torque. The e-scooter has an all-LED setup and is equipped with LCD backlit dashboard.

Suspension system comprises telescopic fork at the front and dual rear shocks. Both front and rear wheels have disc brakes, integrated with either ABS or UBS (unified braking system). UBS is similar to CBS system that is currently offered in several two-wheelers in India.

Yamaha electric scooter India launch plans

Although opportunities exist, launch of Yamaha electric scooters in the Indian market could take a while. As per last reports, Yamaha was in the process of conducting a feasibility study to assess the possibility of introducing electric two-wheelers in the country.

The company had earlier said that it will continue to focus on developing better versions of ICE engines, as a complete transition to EVs will take several years. When launched, Yamaha electric scooters will take on the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ather, and TVS iQube.