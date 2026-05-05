Yamaha Factor DX Resembles FZ-S, But Can Run On 100% Ethanol

Yamaha’s FZ range of street fighter motorcycles have become quite popular in markets like India where premium commuter segment is quite important for OEMs. Yamaha also has strong reception for FZ motorcycles in markets like Brazil too. Now, Yamaha has launched a new motorcycles in Brazil and it is giving us some deja vu.

We’re talking about the new Yamaha Factor DX launched in Brazil for a price tag of BRL 18,990 which turns out to be around Rs 3.64 lakh. The main highlight continues to be the Blueflex engine tech which allows the motorcycle to run on 100% petrol or 100% ethanol and various blends of both. Let’s take a closer look.

Yamaha Factor DX

The recently launched Yamaha Factor DX is positioned on the standard Factor 150 and gets add-ons for the extra price. Included in the DX variant as standard is Pack Plus accessories including USB charging port (Type-A and Type-C) along with a main stand, for convenience, versatility and reassurance.

Yamaha Factor DX is offered in three colours – Titanium Grey, Racing Blue and Midnight Black. On top of the standard Factor 150, Yamaha Factor DX gets LED DRLs, revised and sportier graphics, new colourways along with painted wheels – gold with Midnight Black, blue with Racing Blue and neon orange with Titanium Grey.

Factor DX also gets dual tone belly pan finish that lends it a more premium appeal. In terms of design, Yamaha Factor 150 and Factor DX look like they are inspired by FZ range sold in India. They get similar headlights and overall silhouette as an FZ, but come with a sleeker and less muscular fuel tank along with a longer and more commuter-ish exhaust canister.

In terms of equipment, we can see LED headlights, RSU telescopic front forks, rear twin shock absorbers, a single piece seat, single piece grab rail, a small headlight cowl, front disc brake, rear drum brake, 18-inch alloy wheels at both ends with 80-section front and 100-section rear Michelin Pilot Street 2 tyres, a fully digital LCD cluster and more.

Blueflex Engine Can Run On 100% Ethanol

There is a 15.4L fuel tank, while the seat height is 785 mm. Minimum ground clearance is 170 mm and the kerb weight is 133 kg. This is a 149cc single cylinder, SOHC 2V/cyl air cooled engine rated at 11.8 bhp and 12.74 Nm with Petrol and 12 bhp and 12.74 Nm with Ethanol, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

With Indian Government pushing towards more concentration of Ethanol in our domestic fuel, we can expect more flex fuel capable vehicles to launch here. Few Japanese motorcycle manufacturers have already launched flex fuel offerings in India, while Yamaha is yet to. Will Yamaha Factor DX reach our shore? Only time will tell.





