Yamaha Fascino, RayZR Scooter Prices Increased By Up To Rs 3,000

Yamaha currently has only two scooter offerings in India, both in the 125cc category

Yamaha Motor India has hiked prices for both its scooter offerings- Fascino and RayZR. Both scooters have witnessed a price hike in the range of Rs 2500 and Rs 3000. This is not the first time this year that Yamaha has increased the prices of its products.

Earlier this year, the Japanese bikemaker incremented the price of YZF R15 V3.0 sports bike by Rs 1200 and is now offered at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Other than the hike in prices, there have been no updates on any of the scooters whatsoever.

Price Hike

Starting With Fascino, the drum brake variants now start at Rs. 72,030 and go up to Rs 73,030, making it Rs 2,500 costlier than before. The disc brake variants are also Rs 2,500 dearer than before. Prices start at Rs 74,530 and go up to Rs 75,530.

Coming to RayZR, the base drum brake will cost you Rs 73,330 while the disc brake variant costs Rs 76,330 making them more expensive by Rs 3,000 each. For the top-spec Ray ZR Street Rally, one has to shell out an extra Rs 3,000 as it has been pegged at a price of Rs. 77,330. All prices are ex-showroom.

Yamaha has not released any official statement stating the reason behind the latest price hike. However, one can assume that the increase in prices is a result of an increase in input costs brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the global slowdown in the economy. This significant hike in prices might not impact the brand’s sales of scooters in India. Almost every auto maker has plans to increase prices in the coming weeks.

Specifications

Mechanically, both scooters are identical as they feature the same powertrain and hardware setup. Suspension duties on both scooters are handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear.

Both scooters are offered with drum brakes at front and rear ends along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads as standard. There is also the option of a disc brake at front on both offerings.

Yamaha Fascino and RayZR share the same 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which pumps out 8.04 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 9.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This unit is linked to a CVT automatic gearbox. Even though both scooters share identical mechanicals, they wear unique top hats. While Fascino is a more looking scooter meant for a mature riding audience, RayZR is a sportier looking scooter primarily meant for the younger audience.