Yamaha FZ-X 150cc Custom Cafe Racer Officially Revealed

Yamaha has launched an open online design challenge – They are inviting rendered designs as applications from all across the country

Yamaha’s recent attempt at building a retro-style motorcycle received mixed reactions from enthusiasts from all corners. Many believe that the new FZ-X is a missed opportunity by the Japanese brand to create something special for the commuter motorcycle space in India.

New Competition

While it definitely does look unique in its design, the FZ-X isn’t able to create an instant impact on the minds of prospective buyers. However, this doesn’t bog down Yamaha as the company intensely markets the neo-retro motorcycle on social media. The Japanese bikemaker has introduced a “Customise FZ-X challenge” on its social media handle.

The company is encouraging designers from various custom workshops to put forward their version of FZ-X on the internet. The one which accumulated the most number of votes will win the competition.

Yamaha is allowing individual as well as group participants to enrol themselves in this challenge. All entries have to be submitted to the company’s official India website.

Custom Cafe Racer From Autologue Design

There already have been a few entrants and Yamaha has displayed some of them on its official Facebook page. One which surely caught our attention was a custom cafe racer based on FZ-X created by Autologue Design.

The Pune-based aftermarket customisation workshop has created a beautiful rendition of neo-retro cafe racer. The design has been commissioned by Yamaha and hopefully, we will soon get to see an actual working prototype of this motorcycle.

The custom bike flaunts a conventional retro cafe racer design that dates back to the 1960s with fighter jet-like headlamp fairing. The front fairing is aerodynamically shaped whereas the tank shrouds feature air scoops which further enhance the bike’s aerodynamic qualities. The rear section features a sloping pillion seat with a traditional cowl. The yellow color scheme also matches with the bike’s retro theme.

The contrasting black stripe on yellow-coloured fuel tank provides a nice sporty contrast which is further aided by contrasting blue and red rims on the black alloy wheels. Other cosmetic highlights include bar-end circular rearview mirrors, new side body panel, tan brown saddle and a small round LED taillight. Rest of the elements have been carried forward from the stock FZ-X, however, the new custom design looks far more appealing than the stock motorcycle.

FZ-X Specs

As we already know, FZ-X is based on the FZ range of motorcycles from Yamaha and hence share most of their mechanical components among them. It is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 12.2 bhp at 7,250rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 41mm telescopic front forks and a seven-step preload-adjustable rear mono-shock. Braking duties are carried out by disc brakes on both wheels assisted by a single-channel ABS.