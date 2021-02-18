Yamaha FZ X 250cc Adventure Motorcycle Render

Apart from mechanical configurations, Yamaha FZ-X is likely to borrow certain design cues from its 250cc naked street racer siblings

A few weeks ago, we had reported that Yamaha has registered a new trademark named ‘FZ-X’ which is speculated to be the company’s upcoming adventure bike offering in India. The bike is said to be based on the brand’s 250cc platform which currently underpins FZ25 and FZS-25.

A digitally rendered image of the upcoming motorcycle has surfaced on social media courtesy of ‘D by Akash’ in which the bike has been imagined as an ADV. The designer, as expected, has taken FS25 as the donor model and tweaked its styling to make it look like an adventure tourer.

Updated Styling

From the looks of it, the designer has taken certain inspirations from Yamaha Tracer series of motorcycles. The design gets a slightly different headlight cluster with the addition of a windscreen above it to prevent the wind burst. It gets the same fuel tank and tank shrouds as FZ25 and FZS-25.

Other design elements such as raked-up split seats have been carried forward from the naked street twins. It receives a new belly pan instead of the engine cowl along with knuckle protectors around the handlebar, a new upswept exhaust pipe and a new rack to load up the luggage.

Instead of single-point fixed grab rails, this design render showcases dual side-bolted grab rails for pillion convenience. Another major difference is the use of wire-spoke wheels as opposed to alloy wheels since the former provides better traction to tyres when venturing off-tarmac.

Interestingly, profiles of both tyres are very different as the rear is much knobbier than the front one. Other subtle but notable changes include a shortened fender and a flatter number plate mount.

Mechanical Configurations

The designer has confessed that this rendering is a more road-biased version of the adventure bike. Mechanical specifications of this upcoming bike are expected to remain the same as those in the naked streetfighters. It will derive its power from the same 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit that returns an output of 20.6 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension setup is also likely to remain similar albeit with a slight tweak, in order to provide a little more travel.

Entry-level adventure motorcycles have been raking in good numbers in recent times with new options in the fold. As popularity increases, many manufacturers are eyeing this segment with their new offerings. TVS Motor too is planning to develop an entry-level adventure tourer which is expected to be named ‘Raider’. Upon its launch, FZ-X will most likely rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure and BMW G 310 GS.

