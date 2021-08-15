Yamaha FZ-X Bobber, ADV, Scrambler Are Part Of Customization Challenge

The themes for Yamaha’s customization campaign are Retro, Futuristic and Touring

Yamaha India has released a new customization challenge for the Yamaha FZ-X. This contest is open to individuals and groups and consists of three themes – Retro, Futuristic and Touring. Participants wishing to take part in this challenge should submit their digital render by 21st August 2021 to qualify for the campaign and winners will be announced on 31st August.

Individuals and groups participating in this challenge will be able to select from Retro, Futuristic and Touring themes. The Retro theme is inspired from Yamaha’s RX and RDs of the past, while Futuristic theme is ahead of its time along with touring theme that captures the free spirit of the adventurer.

Criteria for Participation

There are certain criteria for the Yamaha FZ-X Customization Challenge. For a start, participant needs to select only one of the three themes for the digital render. The render should have a minimum of 4 viewing angles of the bike. It should be in a 2D design and any tampering of the company logo would render the entry invalid.

The final digital design should be uploaded on Yamaha FZ-X Customization Microsite. Entries till now include designs of Bobbers, Scramblers, ADVs, tourers, etc. Based on uniqueness of the design, Yamaha will post these renders on Yamaha’s Official Social media channels – Facebook and Instagram only.

The participants will be given 10 days from the date of posting to generate maximum number of ‘Likes’. However, only authentic ‘Likes’ will be taken into account and all spam entries will be disqualified. Yamaha will be posting the entries on Social Media platforms and the top 3 posts with the most likes will be declared the winners.

Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X has been recently launched in India. This retro touring bike is priced from Rs. 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Based on the Yamaha FZ, it gets a more off roading stance with circular LED headlamps with projector lens, new fuel tank, revised tail segment and tail lamps and rides on dual purpose tyres.

It sports an LCD instrument console with Y-Connect smartphone offering features such as call alert, SMS and email notifications along with fuel consumption data, rate of acceleration, engine rpm, ride history, locate your bike, etc.

Yamaha FZ-X is powered by a 149cc, air cooled engine offering 12 hp power and 13 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed constant mesh gearbox. Suspension and braking is via 41mm telescopic form and 7 step adjustable mono shock along with 282mm disc brake in the front and 220mm disc brake at the rear with single channel ABS.

In terms of design, the Yamaha FZ-X has no direct rivals. But in terms of price segment, it takes on the higher priced and more powerful 160cc motorcycles such as the Hero Xtreme 160R, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.