Yamaha FZ-X Dual ABS Launch Soon – New Colour, Golden Alloys Spied

The TVC shoot for new FZ-X is going on in Kerala and a launch is likely to happen in the coming days

Yamaha has a lot planned on their table right now. Yamaha chairman Eishin Chihana has previously stated that RX brand will return in 2026 or beyond and will feature an engine larger than 100cc. The company is also set to bring some of its big bikes like R7, MT-09 and an electric scooter along with them.

But Chihana has hinted before that the company is more focused on the 125cc to 150cc segment and might consider launching an ADV in this space as well. It was speculated that it would be based on an FZ-X. Before that happened, Rushlane’s sources revealed that FZ-X is on the verge of being refreshed for MY2023.

2023 Yamaha FZ-X Dual ABS Launch Soon

Yamaha FZ-X is the company’s attempt to take on neo-retro category with its tried and tested 150cc platform. As a result, we got an FZ-X with a circular headlamp with integrated DRL and a projector unit. It has more beef than regular FZ to offer a muscular stance, while the latter is marketed as a street bike in the commuter segment.

For the 2023 update, the main highlight would be dual-channel ABS which used to be just single-channel ABS along with a twin pot-caliper at front. By doing this, Yamaha New FZ-X is the first 150cc motorcycle in India to come with a dual channel ABS option. The closest motorcycle that provides dual channel ABS option is Bajaj Pulsar N160.

Along with improved braking, Yamaha will be offering golden-coloured alloys that we saw with FZS 25 and FZ FI before. FZ-X never received this treatment for its alloy wheels. Instead, Yamaha offered black rims along with pin-striping. With the 2023 Yamaha FZ-X, we now get golden-coloured alloy wheels that might not be to everyone’s taste. Lastly, the new FZ-X will feature a new colour. Details of this colour are not yet known.

Specs & Features

Donning a neo-retro look, FZ-X is underpinned by the same platform and engine as FZ FI. Displacing 149 cc, this engine makes 12.2 bhp of power and 13.3 Nm of torque. A 5-speed gearbox is offered which regulates power to touch a claimed 115 km/h top speed. New FZ-X for MY2023 will remain unchanged mechanically.

Except for new dual-channel ABS, rest of the componentry is kept identical as well. It remains to be seen if Yamaha is offering dual-channel ABS as standard or as an option with FZ-X. Owing to new hardware, there will be a price increment.

Currently, it gets three colour options, Metallic Blue, Matt Copper and Matt Black and prices start from Rs. 1.35 lakh (ex-sh) which gets Bluetooth connectivity as well. New FZ-X will be launched in a few days and might be priced from Rs. 1.4 lakh (ex-sh).