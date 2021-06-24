Yamaha FZ-X First Batch Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Detailed Walkaround

The new FZ-X borrows its engine from the FZ-FI motorcycle as it comes with a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit delivering 12.3 hp

India Yamaha Motors launched the new FZ-X retro styled motorcycle last week. Borrowing inspiration from the XSR Series from the international market, the new FZ-X comes in three colour options of Matte Copper, Matte Black and Metallic Blue.

New Yamaha FZ-X has now started arriving at dealer showrooms. Test drives have started at select outlets. Deliveries are expected to start later this month. It is being offered in two variants, without Bluetooth priced at Rs.1,16,800 and with Bluetooth priced at Rs.1,19,800 – Ex-showroom Delhi.

First Look

True to its retro styling, the Yamaha FZ-X sports a rounded headlamp design, raised handle bars, step up seating and a grab rail at the rear. It also gets an engine cowl, LED headlight with LED DRLs and an LED tail lamp. It rides on 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with dual-purpose 100/80-17 (front) and 140/60-17 (rear) tubeless tyres and gets fork gaiters for a more rugged stance.

A black panel runs across the center of the 10 liter capacity fuel tank while other features include an LCD cluster and Yamaha has also added a mobile charger to the bike as a standard fitment. As a part of its accessories, Yamaha is also offering a seat cover, tank pad, chrome mirrors and LED blinkers. Below is a detailed walkaround of new FZ-X by MRD Vlogs.

The Yamaha FZ-X Bluetooth versions receives a Yamaha Y-Connect smartphone app and display for access to information such as calls, SMS and emails. The display also shows off fuel consumption, maintenance alerts and last parked location besides malfunction indication and fuel economy. On board safety equipment includes side stand with engine cut-off switch, lower engine protector guard and Bosch single-channel ABS.

Dimensions stand at 2,020 mm length, 785mm width and 1,115mm height. It gets saddle height at 810mm, ground clearance at 165mm and kerb weight of 139 kgs while wheelbase is at 1,330mm.

Engine, Suspension and Braking

The new Yamaha FZ-X is powered by the same engine that is seen on the FZ-FI This 149cc, single cylinder, air cooled engine offers 12.2 hp power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5 speed gearbox. Suspension is via 41mm telescopic fork in the front and 7 step preload adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Braking is via 282mm disc in the front and 220 mm rotor at the rear. Single channel ABS is offered as standard on both variants.

The new Yamaha FZ-X will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer and Aprilia SXR 125. It will also take on the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and TVS Apache RTR 160. Yamaha’s current lineup in the 150-200cc motorcycle segments include the FZ, R15 and MT15 allowing the company to command a 20 percent market share. The new FZ-X will further strengthen the company’s hold in this segment.