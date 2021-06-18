HomeBike NewsYamaha FZ-X Launch Price Rs 1.17 L - New 150cc Motorcycle (Walkaround)

Yamaha FZ-X Launch Price Rs 1.17 L – New 150cc Motorcycle (Walkaround)

FZ-X appears to have potential to become another bestseller for Yamaha

Yamaha India has announced the launch of a new 150cc segment motorcycle today. Called the FZ-X, it is available in two variants. Without Bluetooth feature, price is Rs 1.17 lakh and with Bluetooth feature, price is Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-sh). Based on FZ-FI V3, Yamaha FZ-X could have the first mover advantage in entry-level retro motorcycle segment in the country.

It can work as an affordable (and possibly easier to handle and maintain) alternative to popular 300-400cc retro-styled motorcycles. Retro enthusiasts with limited budget could choose Yamaha FZ-X over bigger bikes such as Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa, Honda CB350 and Benelli Imperiale 400.

Yamaha FZ-X design and styling

Yamaha FZ-X has modern-retro styling and looks familiar to XSR 150 that is available in international markets. Things that immediately grab your attention include box-type fuel tank, fork gaiters, flat seat and rear tyre hugger. FZ-X has been equipped with sleek turn indicators, digital instrument console, alloy wheels and upswept exhaust. It is expected that the motorcycle will be offered in a multitude of monotone and dual-tone colour options.

With its comfortable riding stance, FZ-X can work well for both city rides and long distance touring. It is expected to get some exclusive features that will ensure optimal ride experience in Indian conditions.

Yamaha FZ-X engine

Powering Yamaha FZ-X will be the same 149 cc engine that does duty on FZ. The air-cooled, SOHC motor outputs max power of 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It utilizes a 5-speed, constant mesh transmission.

Other mechanical parts could also be borrowed from FZ, for example, telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable monocross rear suspension. Braking apparatus could be the same as FZ, 282 mm and 220 mm disc at the front and rear, respectively. FZ is equipped with dual-channel ABS, which is also expected for FZ-X.

FZ-X has better road presence, as the motorcycle is longer, wider and taller in comparison to FZ. Yamaha FZ-X is 2020 mm long, 785 mm wide and 1115 mm tall. That’s a gain of 30mm (length), 5mm (width) and 35mm (height) over FZ. However, wheelbase of both motorcycles is the same at 1330 mm. Take a look at walkaround video below, by Auto Tech.

If Yamaha FZ-X gets good response from the market, it could inspire other manufacturers to launch similar products in 150-200cc retro motorcycle segment. We have already seen rapid growth in entry-level performance biking segment in the country. Something similar can happen in this new segment created by Yamaha FZ-X.

