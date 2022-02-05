HomeBike NewsYamaha FZ-X Modified Into Neo Retro Scrambler With Electric Blue Shade

Yamaha FZ-X Modified Into Neo Retro Scrambler With Electric Blue Shade

Arun Prakash
Yamaha FZ-X Modified
Yamaha FZ-X Modified

Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs has created a beautiful looking scrambler with a neo-retro styling based on Yamaha FZ-X

Despite Yamaha’s shrunken portfolio in India, the Japanese bikemaker offers one of the best-looking lineups of motorcycles and scooters. However, frankly speaking, the FZ-X is not one of them since it aims to be a retro motorcycle when it clearly isn’t.

Based on the FZ range of bikes, FZ-X is almost identical to its naked streetfighter sibling underneath that weird attire. However, a unit of FZ-X recently went under the knife at Eimor Customs and what came out, as a result, was a beautifully crafted neo-retro scrambler.

The Hyderabad-based aftermarket workshop was recently responsible for restoring and converting an old Yamaha Libero into a retro-style cafe racer. With the latest FZ-X as the donor bike, Eimor Customs has gone a step further and made a custom scrambler which looks very lovely in these pictures at least. The stock motorcycle has undergone plenty of aesthetic changes to look the way it looks now.

Custom Yamaha FZ-X Scrambler: Design

For starters, the first thing that catches our attention is the redesigned fuel tank with a dual-tone theme comprising electric blue and black shades with a cracking pattern design on it. The radiator shrouds and exhaust canister are protected by a cover anodised in dark golden colour. The tail section has been chopped short and curved upwards. As a result, the bike gets a shorter saddle with a nice ribbed pattern.

Yamaha FZ-X Modified
Yamaha FZ-X Modified

The seat gets a signature pillion cowl and can only accommodate the rider. The rear fender has also been chopped off and the saddle frame now hosts an aftermarket LED stripe which acts as a brake light. Front fender also appears shorter than the stock model. Another addition that enhances its retro styling is new bar-end mirrors.

Other highlights such as a rear tyre hugger, an engine belly crash guard, fork gaiters and a round headlight with integrated circular DRLs have been carried forward from the donor bike. The customised FZ-X now rides on new dual-purpose block pattern tyres which should make the bike more capable in off-road conditions. However, these new tyres are wrapped around the same blacked-out spoke alloy wheels.

No changes in specs

In its regular avatar, Yamaha FZ-X is available in three colour options- Matte Copper, Matte Black, and Metallic Blue. No changes have been reported in terms of the bike’s specifications. Powering the FZ-X is a 149cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 12.2 bhp and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends aided by a single-channel ABS as standard. Prices for FZ-X start at Rs 1.17 lakh and go up to Rs 1.20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.