Yamaha FZ-X Modified Into Neo Retro Scrambler With Electric Blue Shade

Hyderabad-based Eimor Customs has created a beautiful looking scrambler with a neo-retro styling based on Yamaha FZ-X

Despite Yamaha’s shrunken portfolio in India, the Japanese bikemaker offers one of the best-looking lineups of motorcycles and scooters. However, frankly speaking, the FZ-X is not one of them since it aims to be a retro motorcycle when it clearly isn’t.

Based on the FZ range of bikes, FZ-X is almost identical to its naked streetfighter sibling underneath that weird attire. However, a unit of FZ-X recently went under the knife at Eimor Customs and what came out, as a result, was a beautifully crafted neo-retro scrambler.

The Hyderabad-based aftermarket workshop was recently responsible for restoring and converting an old Yamaha Libero into a retro-style cafe racer. With the latest FZ-X as the donor bike, Eimor Customs has gone a step further and made a custom scrambler which looks very lovely in these pictures at least. The stock motorcycle has undergone plenty of aesthetic changes to look the way it looks now.

Custom Yamaha FZ-X Scrambler: Design

For starters, the first thing that catches our attention is the redesigned fuel tank with a dual-tone theme comprising electric blue and black shades with a cracking pattern design on it. The radiator shrouds and exhaust canister are protected by a cover anodised in dark golden colour. The tail section has been chopped short and curved upwards. As a result, the bike gets a shorter saddle with a nice ribbed pattern.

The seat gets a signature pillion cowl and can only accommodate the rider. The rear fender has also been chopped off and the saddle frame now hosts an aftermarket LED stripe which acts as a brake light. Front fender also appears shorter than the stock model. Another addition that enhances its retro styling is new bar-end mirrors.

Other highlights such as a rear tyre hugger, an engine belly crash guard, fork gaiters and a round headlight with integrated circular DRLs have been carried forward from the donor bike. The customised FZ-X now rides on new dual-purpose block pattern tyres which should make the bike more capable in off-road conditions. However, these new tyres are wrapped around the same blacked-out spoke alloy wheels.

No changes in specs

In its regular avatar, Yamaha FZ-X is available in three colour options- Matte Copper, Matte Black, and Metallic Blue. No changes have been reported in terms of the bike’s specifications. Powering the FZ-X is a 149cc fuel-injected, single-cylinder air-cooled engine that develops 12.2 bhp and a peak torque of 13.3 Nm. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends aided by a single-channel ABS as standard. Prices for FZ-X start at Rs 1.17 lakh and go up to Rs 1.20 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).