Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered – New ADV To Rival Xpulse, Himalayan, KTM

Small and mid-segment adventure motorcycles have been slowly but surely gaining prominence over the past year or so. Sales number back this fact as well. In November 2020, Royal Enfield retailed 1,550 units of the Himalayan whereas Hero Motocorp witnessed sales of 1,372 units of Xpulse 200.

About a month ago even KTM launched its entry-level 250 Adventure. Suzuki has plans to launch a Gixxer based adventure tourer sometime in coming years. Therefore, it does make good sense for Yamaha to introduce an all-new product in a relatively new space.

Yamaha’s ADV for India

Now, Yamaha has filed a trademark application with the name ‘Yamaha FZ-X’ in India. This name could be utilised by the Japanese brand for its upcoming adventure motorcycle, based on the FZ25 platform.

The company had earlier revealed its intentions of making its entry into the small-capacity adventure segment of bikes. This new adventure tourer is likely to be based on the existing 250cc platform of Yamaha. This is because this platform is relatively new and affordable and is versatile enough to be used for an adventure bike.

Even the engine used in the 250cc Yamaha bikes is suited for an ADV since it has a fairly simple construction and a torque low and mid-range performance. Since it will be built on an already developed architecture, the cost behind its development will be less and, therefore, it could be competitively priced. Although Yamaha would have to make some changes to its steering setup to rework the geometry with longer travel suspension.

Expected Design & Features

The 250cc platform currently underpins Yamaha FZ-25 and FZS-25. Design of this upcoming adventure bike will be different from what seen in the naked street racer twins although certain design cues might be borrowed from them. FZ25 and its naked twin come with a sharper looking front face thanks to a bi-function LED headlight flanked by LED DRLs. It also features a new engine cowl.

In terms of equipment, this upcoming adventure bike is likely to borrow features such as a multi-function negative LCD instrument console, a side stand with an engine inhibitor switch and more. Additionally, the ADV is likely to be equipped with a switchable anti-lock braking system (ABS) and Yamaha’s latest Bluetooth connectivity suite. Also, instead of alloy wheels, it is expected to be offered with wire-spoked wheels.

Expected Powertrain Specs

Coming to its powertrains, it will be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC engine which also powers FZ25. This unit returns an output of 20.6 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque and is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension setup is likely to be a little different with more travel at both front and rear ends.

As far as pricing is concerned we can expect this Yamaha FZ-X to bridge the gap between Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan with the former priced at Rs 1.13 lakh whereas the latter is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.91 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

It could also be loaded with tech and features, to be a worthy rival to KTM 250 Adventure. Recently, TVS Motor also registered a trademark application with the name ‘Raider’ which is also suspected to the brand’s upcoming adventure tourer motorcycle.

