Yamaha FZ-X Spied Nr Atal Tunnel During TVC Shoot In 3 New Colours

Upon its launch, Yamaha FZ-X will become the most affordable retro-style classic motorcycle in India

Recently it was revealed that Yamaha is working on developing a new motorcycle based on its exciting 150cc lineup which comprises FZ Fi and FZS Fi. This new bike was spotted testing a few weeks ago in the Yamuna Expressway and was earlier believed to be part of the XSR brand of motorcycles sold in foreign markets.

It turned out, Yamaha will be using its FZ moniker in the upcoming bike which wears a retro design. Now, production-spec FZ-X has been spied near Atal tunnel by automotive enthusiast Surya Dagar.

There are total of three FZ-X motorcycles in 3 different colours of Blue, Orange and Black. These were spotted undisguised while being shot for upcoming launch TVC.

Dimension & Design

The spied images revealed that FZ-X will wear an entirely different top hat in comparison to its naked streetfighter siblings. This establishes the change in its dimensions which according to the leaked document, FZ-X will outstretch FZ Fi by 30mm, 5mm and 35mm in its length, width and height respectively. In exact figures, the classic roadster will measure 2,020mm in length, 785mm in width and 1,115mm in height.

As mentioned earlier, FZ-X will carry a retro-themed design with a conventional teardrop-shaped fuel tank, circular headlamp and aluminum brackets on both sides. In addition, FZ-X gets a boomerang-shaped radiator guard that differs from the one found in FZ Fi that gives the naked street racer a hunkered-down look. We also notice that the front suspension gets fork gaiters on the telescopic forks apart from the mono-shock at rear.

The motorcycle features a flat seat design, upright handlebars and center-set footpegs that must ensure a comfortable riding position. The relaxed ride posture would make it ideally suitable for short city commutes as well as highway cruising. Other notable highlights expected to be included are an upswept exhaust and a digital instrument console.

Powertrain Specs

As for specifications, it will be powered by the same 149cc air-cooled SOHC engine that also propels FZ Fi V3 and FZS Fi V3. This unit is tuned to churn out 12.2 bhp at 7,500rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking duties will be carried out 282mm and 220mm front and rear disc brakes respectively which will be further assisted by a single-channel ABS.

Expect the new FZ-X to be offered at the same price as FZ Fi which currently starts at Rs 1.04 lakh (ex-showroom). No information regarding its prospective launch is yet available but we expect the motorcycle to hit showrooms just ahead of the festive season later this year.