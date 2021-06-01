Yamaha 250cc Motorcycles FZ 25 And FZS 25 Price Cut By Up To 18k

In India, Yamaha FZ25 and FZS25 compete against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke and Husqvarna 250 siblings

While automakers in the country have been going on increasing the prices of their products due to rising input costs in recent months, Yamaha has been able to pull off something rare and amazing. The Japanese bikemaker has slashed down the prices of its quarter-litre naked streetfighters FZ25 and FZS25 by up to Rs 18,000.

Revised Prices

As per the latest price revision, FZ25 and its premium sibling FZS25 have been priced at Rs. 1,34,800 and Rs.1,39,300 (both prices ex-showroom) respectively. This makes them nearly Rs 18,000 cheaper in comparison to their previous recorded prices. The reduced prices have made the 250cc naked street racers a much more compelling offering to consider.

Despite the sharp fall in prices, Yamaha has not changed the specifications or features of the motorcycle duo. With a drastic slash in prices, FZ25 and FZS25 are a full Rs 29,000 – Rs 33,000 and Rs 32,000 – Rs 36,000 more affordable than its direct rivals Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250 respectively.

Going higher in the quarter-litre class of naked bikes, the Yamaha 250cc siblings are Rs 70,000 cheaper than Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 and almost Rs 80,000 cheaper than KTM 250 Duke.

In fact, the revised prices put them in the same price bracket as many of the 200cc naked sports commuters. For example, segment leaders such as Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (dual-channel ABS trim) are priced at Rs.1,35,742 and Rs.1,33,188 (both prices are ex-showroom). While Honda Hornet is powered by a smaller capacity engine, it is still considered to be a 200cc motorcycle with its prices pegged at Rs. 1,31,127 (ex-showroom).

No change in specs & features

Both FZ25 and FZS25 are powered by a 249cc, air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine that returns an output of 20.5 bhp at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This unit is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Hardware configurations of the bike comprise front telescopic forks and a rear mono-shock which carry out suspension duties on the bike. Braking hardware consists of single disc brakes at both ends which are assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Standard features offered on the quarter-litre FZ range include an LED headlight, LED DRLs, negative LCD instrument cluster, side stand with engine cut-off switch and engine underbelly cowling. The premium FZS model benefits from additional features such as brush guards on the handle grips, a long visor and golden coloured alloy rims.