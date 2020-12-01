Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Vintage Edition Launch Price Rs 1.10 Lakh

The new Vintage Edition of Yamaha FZS-FI V3 will be made available in showrooms from 1st week of December 2020

More than a decade ago the 150-160cc segment of bikes was blossoming in the Indian market with Bajaj Pulsar 150 and TVS Apache RTR 160 dominating this space. At the same time, Yamaha was able to carve out a niche space for itself within this segment when it introduced the FZ.

Yamaha’s marketing team gave it a fancy pseudonym as ‘lord of the streets’ which it carried very well with its road presence thanks to its unique design. With its stylish looks and comfortable ride, it found places in many consumers’ garages. Come 2020, the naked roadster is in its second generation and still a very potent buy.

Yamaha FZS FI Ex-sh, Delhi Price Rs Standard 1,04,700 Dark Knight 1,07,700 Vintage 1,09,700

Updated Design

Now, in order to expand FZ’s legacy, Yamaha has introduced a special ‘Vintage Edition’ of FZS-FI V3. It gets the same style and DNA of the FZ brand song with some cosmetic and feature upgrades. The most notable highlight is the timeless vintage graphics on its body panels.

The vintage look is further accentuated by a new leather finish single piece Two Level seat in tan brown shade. The seat with its excellent fit and cushioning works well for an upright and relaxed riding position.

Additionally, the pillion seat has a 16% larger seating surface area, is 26 mm wider in the hip area and is 5mm thicker for added comfort. A newly designed muffler protector adds to the bike’s sharp design. Otherwise, the bike is very much similar to the standard model which in its current iteration gets a new split LED headlight. Also, lower engine fairing has been introduced to reduce mud and dirt splatter. The engine cowl also enhances the bike’s sporty appeal.

New Features on board

Another major update is the addition of Yamaha’s in-house developed “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X” application which allows smartphones to be connected to the bike via Bluetooth. It provides various utilities such as Riding History, Locate my Bike, E-Lock, Hazard, parking record and phone-related feature of Answer Back. It also comes with a negative LCD instrument cluster panel which has a black background and white lettering and provides several pieces of information.

Mechanical Details

Mechanical aspect of the bike remains identical to the standard bike, it still draws its power from a 149cc SOHC, air-cooled, single-cylinder fuel-injected motor which puts out 12.4 PS of power at 7250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Suspension is taken care of by telescopic forks at front and a 7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension at rear. Anchoring is handled by 282mm and 220mm discs at front and rear respectively assisted by a single-channel ABS. It gets 17-inch wheels with 100/80-17M and 140/60R17M/C sections of tyres respectively.

Vintage Edition of Yamaha FZS-FI V3 has been priced at Rs. 1,09,700/- (Ex-Showroom Delhi). The new variant will start reaching Yamaha showrooms from the first week of December 2020. It is 5k more expensive than the standard colour options and Rs 2k more expensive than the Dark Knight edition.