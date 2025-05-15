Yamaha India Launches 10 Yrs Warranty – R15, MT15, FZ, Fascino, RayZR

As part of its 40-year sales milestone in the Asian subcontinent, India Yamaha Motors has been in the celebration mode for some time now. The company is redefining its premium scooter and motorcycle lineup with a new 10-year Total Warranty on its made-in-India vehicles as part of this celebration. Let’s take a closer look.

Yamaha 10-Year Total Warranty

With a goal to offer more value to its customers, India Yamaha Motors has upped the game in the aftersales aspect. The company is basically offering an extended warranty with their made-in-India scooters and motorcycles that take a total coverage period of 10 years. This might emerge as a game-changing strategy for the brand in its 2W journey in India.

Called 10-year Total Warranty, the company is offering an 8-year extended warranty on top of the standard 2-year warranty. This is in a bid to offer long-term reliability of their scooters and motorcycles along with delivering superior quality and total peace of mind across the country with its made-in-India scooters and motorcycles.

So, imports like the MT-03 and R3 are not part of this offer. This extended warranty will be applicable to coverages regarding the engine and electrical components including its electronic fuel injection system. This is a limited-period offer only and is being implemented as part of its 40-year milestone operating in India.

Extended coverage

As part of this limited-period offer, Yamaha is extending the warranty of its scooter lineup (Fascino 125 Fi, RayZR Fi and Aerox 155 Version S) with a coverage of up to 1,00,000 km and motorcycle lineup (FZ Series, MT-15 and R15) with a coverage of up to 1,25,000 km as part of its 10-years Total Warranty.

Sweetening the deal further is the fact that this 10-year Total Warranty is fully transferable to subsequent owners. This will boost resale value of its scooters and motorcycles bought within a limited time period when this offer persisted. After this offer period is over, new buyers can still opt for this extended warranty at a nominal cost once the standard warranty period is over.

As mentioned above, this 10-year Total Warranty offer is only for a limited period and is applicable only for made-in-India scooters and motorcycles. This initiative is likely to provide the company with a good response and build lasting relationships with customers and offer premium and VFM propositions to buyers.