Yamaha India Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – RayZR, FZ, MT15, R15, Fascino, Aerox, R3

Yamaha Motor India posted domestic sales of 60,413 units in August 2025, registering a marginal 0.30% YoY growth compared to 60,231 units sold in August 2024. On a month-on-month basis, however, the brand recorded a strong 19.95% growth, rising from 50,365 units in July 2025. Segment-wise, scooters and motorcycles showed mixed trends, with some models surging ahead while others witnessed notable declines.

Yamaha India Sales Breakup Aug 2025

Starting with the RayZR, Yamaha’s leading scooter, sales stood at 20,671 units in August 2025, up 27.10% YoY from 16,264 units a year ago. MoM growth was also impressive at 25.88%, compared to 16,421 units in July. The FZ series followed with 14,323 units, recording a 16.89% YoY growth and a sharp 28.92% MoM growth, highlighting sustained demand in the commuter motorcycle space.

The MT-15 registered 10,613 units, a modest 6.89% increase YoY, and a significant 24.65% MoM jump from 8,514 units in July. The R15, however, declined YoY, selling 7,529 units, down 12.28% from 8,583 units last year. MoM, it managed to recover with a 13.68% growth over 6,623 units in July. Yamaha is getting ready to launch a new motorcycle on 11th Nov, speculated to be the XSR155 – which was recently spied testing.

Among scooters, the Fascino reported a steep 56.43% YoY decline, with sales at 4,849 units against 11,128 units in August 2024. MoM also showed a 11.03% dip, compared to 5,450 units in July 2025, indicating continued challenges in this segment. Meanwhile, the Aerox 155 showed growth on both fronts, with sales of 2,424 units, up 21.32% YoY and 8.26% MoM, suggesting increasing traction for Yamaha’s sporty maxi-scooter.

In the premium category, the R3 / MT-03 duo saw just 4 units sold in August 2025, marking a sharp 94.74% YoY decline from 76 units last year, and a 50% MoM fall versus 8 units in July. Overall, Yamaha managed to stay flat on YoY numbers, but the strong month-on-month growth signals a rebound in demand, largely driven by RayZR, FZ, and MT-15. The Fascino’s slide and weak premium sales remain areas of concern, but the momentum in August positions Yamaha for stronger performance as the festive season approaches.

GST Rate Cut + Festive Season = Sales Boost Expected

Yamaha’s sales are expected to gain further momentum in the coming months, as the recent GST rate cut on two-wheelers has made its scooters and motorcycles more affordable. With effective prices dropping across key models like the RayZR, FZ, MT15 and R15, demand is likely to see an upswing, especially among younger and first-time buyers. The timing also coincides with the onset of the festive season, a period traditionally marked by higher automobile sales. Together, the GST-driven price reductions and festive buying sentiment are anticipated to provide Yamaha with a strong boost in volumes in the upcoming months.