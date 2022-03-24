Yamaha India Sales Feb 2022 – R15, MT15, FZ, RayZR, Fascino

Yamaha India domestic sales decline is reported at 37.25 percent in February 2022

Yamaha India is scrambling for sales in the domestic market. In February 2022, sales fell to 34,817 units. A far cry from sales a year earlier. YoY sales fell from 55,488 units. Volume loss stood at 20,671 units at 37.25 percent decline. Not one of its two-wheelers reported growth last month. MoM sales decline was comparatively lower at 3.68 percent. Sales are down from 36,146 units at volume loss of 1,329 units.

Yamaha India Sales Breakup Feb 2022

Yamaha FZ sales fell to 13,395 units, down from 17,798 units. Volume loss stood at 4.4k units at decline at a quarter. MoM sales fell from 15,734 units. Volume loss is reported at 2,339 units at 14.87 percent decline.

RayZR sales are down to 8,355 units, down from 13,812 units. Volume loss stood at 5,457 units at 40 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 7k units. Volume gain is reported at 1,325 units at 18.85 percent growth.

Fascino sales fell by a third, down to 6,416 units. YoY sales fell from 10,228 units to a 37.27 percent decline. Volume loss is reported at 3.8k units. Mom sales improved marginally, up from 6,221 units. Sales growth stood at 3.13 units at volume gain of 195 units.

Yamaha R15 sales are down to 6.4k units from 7,474 units. Volume loss stood at 1,069 units at 14.30 percent decline. MoM sales are up from 6,146 units. Sales growth is pegged at 4.21 percent at volume gain of 259 units.

Yamaha FZ25 sales are reported at 246 units. MoM sales fell from 998 units. Volume loss is reported at 752 units at 75.35 percent decline. For now, MT15 sales have been stopped. New version is likely to be launched in a few weeks.

Yamaha India Exports Breakup Feb 2022

Exports are better compared to domestic sales. Exports in February 2022 are up at 22,275 units from 20,688 units. Volume gain stood at 1,587 units at 7.67 percent growth. FZ led by miles at 10,140 units. YoY export is up from 9,560 units. Volume gain stood at 580 units at 6.07 units. MoM decline was marginal at 2.22 percent, down from 10,370 units.

2.7k units of YD125 were exported, and 2,694 units of FZ25. MoM exports for both YD125 and FZ25 at least doubled. Crux export is up at 2,654 units from 1,682 units. Volume gain is up at 972 units at 57.79 percent growth. MoM growth stood at 53.59 percent, up from 1,728 units at volume gain of 926 units.

RayZR export loss stood at about a thousand units, down to 1,849 units from 2,860 units. Mom decline stood at 28 percent, down from 2,568 units. Volume loss is reported at 719 units. SZ export took a tumble, down at 668 units from 2,464 units. MoM decline stood at 40.36 percent, down from 1,120 units. R15 showed improvement, up at 664 units from 350 units. MoM decline is 7.52 percent, down from 718 units. Saluto, Alpha, Saluto RX, MT15 exports all fell at a total of less than 1k units.