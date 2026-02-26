Yamaha India Sales Jan 2026 – 155cc Now Accounts For 41% Of Total Sales

Yamaha Motor India has reported total domestic sales of 64,299 units in January 2026, registering a 15.76% year-on-year growth compared to 55,545 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 17.09% over December 2025’s 54,914 units, indicating strong momentum at the start of the new year.

Yamaha Sales Jan 2026

RayZR remained Yamaha’s highest-selling product in January 2026 with 19,815 units, commanding a 30.82% share of total domestic sales. The scooter posted a healthy 30.28% YoY growth over 15,209 units sold in January 2025. On a sequential basis, RayZR witnessed a sharp 40.01% jump compared to December 2025.

The FZ series secured the second spot with 12,477 units, growing 9.46% YoY and contributing 19.40% to Yamaha’s total sales. MT-15 followed closely with 11,081 units and a 17.23% share. While YoY growth for MT-15 stood at a modest 4.14%, it saw a massive 151.67% spike MoM due to a low December base. R15 recorded 8,301 units in January 2026, remaining largely stable with 0.45% YoY growth. Sequentially, it posted a strong 52.23% increase over December.

Fascino sales stood at 5,697 units, reflecting a 31.04% YoY decline compared to 8,261 units in January 2025. However, it improved 23.05% over December. The XSR recorded 4,087 units in January 2026, contributing 6.36% to total sales. Compared to December’s 14,951 units, XSR volumes dropped sharply MoM, suggesting normalization after a high base post launch. Aerox posted 2,841 units, marking a strong 60.51% YoY growth and an impressive 175.56% MoM jump. The R3 / MT-03 lineup did not record meaningful volumes during the month.

Scooters vs Motorcycles – Motorcycles Still Lead

A closer look at Yamaha’s January 2026 sales split shows that motorcycles continue to contribute the larger share of volumes. Out of the total 64,299 units sold, motorcycles accounted for 35,946 units, translating to 55.9% of overall sales. Scooters contributed 28,353 units, making up 44.1% of total domestic volumes. While Yamaha’s scooter portfolio led by RayZR remains strong and continues to grow, the brand’s core strength still lies in its motorcycle lineup, particularly models like FZ, MT-15, R15 and newly launched XSR. The healthy contribution from both segments highlights Yamaha’s balanced portfolio strategy in the Indian market.

155cc Platform Emerging As Key Volume Driver

Another notable highlight is the growing dominance of Yamaha’s 155cc platform. Models powered by this engine — R15, MT-15, XSR and Aerox — together accounted for 26,310 units in January 2026. This translates to nearly 41% of Yamaha’s total domestic sales for the month.

The strong contribution from this single engine platform underlines Yamaha’s successful strategy of leveraging one high-performance, VVA-equipped 155cc engine across multiple body styles — from fully faired sportbikes to naked streetfighters, retro roadsters and premium scooters. This platform continues to be a major pillar of Yamaha’s India growth story.