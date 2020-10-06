Yamaha India Sales Sep 2020 – Fascino, Ray, FZ, R15 V3, MT15

Yamaha India Q2 FY 2020 sales are at 173,546 units – growth of 12.44% over same period last year

Yamaha India has report 3 consecutive months of sequential/MoM and YoY sales growth. The company is on track to further build on growth momentum on the back of the ongoing festive season, a period of high sales in the country.

Yamaha Motor India reports total sales growth of 17 percent at 63,052 units in September 2020, up from 53727 units sold in September 2019. As Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown continued to be lifted in phases, Yamaha was able to gain on sales activity. For July 2020, sales growth is reported at 4.3 percent, up at 49,989 units, up from 47,916 units in July 2019.

Sales growth for August 2020 is reported at 14.8 percent, up at growth in August 2020 with respect to August 2019. Sales grew to 60,505 units in Aug 2020 from 52,704 units in Aug ‘19. Now with festivities upon us, Yamaha expects October sales to be better than September, and with this another record month for sales volume.

In capitalising on market sentiment, Yamaha has made available finance schemes for its new 125 cc FI scooters in specific markets. This is clubbed with the premise of low down payment options. Yamaha scooters Fascino and RayZR along with motorcycles like FZ, R15, MT15 have helped increase sales in this period.

Quarterly Sales Performance

While FY21/Q3 2020 quarter sales has been something to write home about, decline reported in the quarter prior would add a burden of sales contraction to total yearly sales. For January to September 2020, Yamaha has sold 3,51,994 units, down at 30.7 percent from 5,08,344 units sold in the first three quarters of 2020.

For Q3 2020, sales grew to 1,73,546 units, up 12.44 percent from 1,54,351 units at volume gain of 19,195. This is in account of low base sales for the period in question. With no recovery at the end of FY20 when the country went into complete lockdown, Q1 FY21/Q2 2020 sales contraction leaves a lasting impact.

With this, sales focus on Q3 and Q4 2020 are a priority. Yamaha India has triumphed in Q3, and expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons, all the way through to Christmas, meaning October to December quarter would be one of heightened activity. Despite current growth, company sales for 2020 is expected to be the lowest in a decade.

For now pent-up demand from earlier in the year, last year’s low base sales, and a current expected consideration for personal mobility are all working in tandem to infuse life into auto businesses. At the end of 2019, Yamaha India had mentioned domestic sales target of 6.50 lakh units in 2020. The company is working on tripling market share by 2025 at 10 percent market share.

At the end of 2019, Yamaha had an overall market share of 3.5 percent, and its scooter market share was at about 5 percent. Last year exports stood at 2.94 lakh units, and in 2020 that number was projected to rise to 3.15 lakh units. At the end of the current quarter, it will be clear how much ground Yamaha India has lost on its projections.